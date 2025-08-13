Exceptional estate West Leas located in the Scottish Borders now on the market

West Leas, now on the market through Galbraith, is an exceptional amenity estate with panoramic views of some of the most scenic countryside in the south of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estate includes a beautiful principal residence, extensive areas of woodland, mixed arable land, pasture and grazing ground as well as secluded stretches of double riverbank on the Rule Water. The landholding extends to about 482.79 acres (195.3 hectares) in all, extending to the western slope of Rubers Law, with the highest point being 400m.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This is a wonderful mixed amenity estate offering significant potential to expand the sporting, recreational, natural capital and environmental interests, as desired. The main house, the glasshouse and the surrounding grounds have been imaginatively developed and designed to create a superb property in an idyllic and tranquil location. The privacy, the setting and the views are second to none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The principal residence provides elegant accommodation including three public rooms and four bedrooms, all beautifully designed and appointed. The superb master bedroom suite with bathroom and dressing room is accessed by its own beautiful galleried staircase.

West Leas - Galbraith

There is an attractive courtyard to the rear of the house leading to a delightful modern glass house with temperature-controlled garden rooms housing a collection of exotic plants, along with further ancillary garden stores and an office. The glasshouse and the excellent range of modern outbuildings at West Leas may offer potential for alternative forms of business or amenity use, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

The garden and grounds at West Leas have been creatively landscaped and extended, to provide a beautiful backdrop to the house. The gardens include several areas of manicured lawns and a dramatic cascading stream, contrasting with slow water pools and a lily pond.

The grounds are enclosed by several areas of mixed amenity woodland and a small orchard plus a collection of perennials and shrubs providing an abundance of colour. There is a paved decking area adjacent to the kitchen, which is an ideal area for entertaining in the summer months, and enjoying the superb views to the south and east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of land parcels have been acquired at West Leas over a period of almost 30 years, including a productive area of farmland extending west from the Rule Water with further areas of commercial and broadleaved woodland plantations to the west and north of the main house and buildings.

West Leas - Galbraith

The adaptable farmland and the combination of amenity woodland and commercial forestry offers the potential to expand the sporting and environmental opportunities within the land holding. The farmland and woodland are situated in three separate parcels separated by the public road to the west, and the Rule Water to the east and all benefit from an excellent level of access via a number of internal tracks which lead from the main road.

The land rises from its lowest point at 112m at the Rule Water, a tributary of the Teviot which in turn flows into the Tweed, to its highest point just below the summit of Rubers Law at around 400m above sea level. In between lies a productive mix of arable and pastureland, offering diversity of landscape which is one of West Leas’ greatest charms. The majority of the ground extends north and east from the main house.

The estate is close to local services, with the village of Denholm less than four miles, the attractive town of Jedburgh about six miles, with Edinburgh and Newcastle about 50 and 60 miles respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Leas is offered for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,995,000 as a whole; or in three lots as follows.

West Leas - Galbraith

Lot 1: West Leas House, Buildings and about 36.14 Ha (89.30 Acres) of pasture, woodland, and riverbank on Rule Water - Offers over £1,395,000

Lot 2: About 118.42 Ha (292.62 Acres) of woodland and farmland - Offers over £1,200,000

Lot 3: About 40.82 Ha (100.87 Acres) of Farmland and Woodland - Offers over £400,000

Historical note

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Leas - Galbraith

West Leas has been in the current seller’s family since 1995, but the property and surrounding area are steeped in history. West Leas was originally the home dairy for the larger Wells Estate, which was situated in the heart of Roxburghshire between Rule Water and the extinct volcano Rubers Law. At various stages the land has been part of a much larger estate which has been transferred amongst some of Scotland’s best known Border names including the Turnbulls, the Rutherfords, the Stewarts of Traquair and the Eliotts of Stobs.

In the 1890s the wider Wells estate was bought by Sir John Usher of Norton, the son of the founder of Messrs. Andrew Usher & Co. which, as well as being one of Scotland’s leading brewers and whisky blenders had, for a number of years, the sole purchasing rights to Glenlivet whisky. The Usher family owned the estate without break for almost 100 years, before the Estate was sold and largely split up in the mid-1990s.