Exceptional modern country home on 30 acres hits the market in Co Meath for €1.85 million

The property is being offered to the market with a guide price of €1.85 million.

Beautifully redecorated and meticulously maintained, Meadow View extends to approximately 4,900 sq ft (455 sq m) and combines elegant contemporary living with practical rural charm. The spacious accommodation is laid out over two floors, offering five bedrooms and a series of light-filled family and formal reception rooms, finished to an exceptional standard throughout.

Set within mature landscaped gardens originally designed by renowned landscape architect Jane McCorkell, the grounds include an orchard, ornamental pond, and a bespoke open-sided entertainment pavilion. An automatic Husqvarna mower keeps the extensive lawns in pristine condition, ensuring easy upkeep.

The land, comprising about 30 acres of top-quality permanent pasture, is laid out in four secure paddocks, all bordered by stud rail fencing. With two established entrances, excellent road frontage of approximately 600 metres, and cattle handling facilities, the holding offers outstanding flexibility for equestrian or grazing use, or the potential for a small farm enterprise.

Situated in a peaceful rural setting yet just moments from Dunsany, Kilmessan and the Hill of Tara, Meadow View enjoys excellent connectivity. The M3 motorway provides swift access to Dublin City Centre and Dublin Airport, making it an attractive option for families seeking a rural lifestyle within easy reach of urban amenities.

1 . default Savills is delighted to present Meadow View, an outstanding modern country residence set on about 30 acres of prime grassland in the tranquil townland of Belper, Dunsany, Co Meath. The property is being offered to the market with a guide price of €1.85 million. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Meadow View (2).jpg Savills is delighted to present Meadow View, an outstanding modern country residence set on about 30 acres of prime grassland in the tranquil townland of Belper, Dunsany, Co Meath. The property is being offered to the market with a guide price of €1.85 million. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . CE7A3284.jpg Savills is delighted to present Meadow View, an outstanding modern country residence set on about 30 acres of prime grassland in the tranquil townland of Belper, Dunsany, Co Meath. The property is being offered to the market with a guide price of €1.85 million. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Meadow View 2.jpg Savills is delighted to present Meadow View, an outstanding modern country residence set on about 30 acres of prime grassland in the tranquil townland of Belper, Dunsany, Co Meath. The property is being offered to the market with a guide price of €1.85 million. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales