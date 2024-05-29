The ewe lamb and shearling ewe classes were particularly strong and the overall champion and reserve were the class winners in these two classes respectively.

On the day, the overall champion was the super ewe lamb from the Iskeymeadow flock of Richard Powell.

She is out of a Dalby Tuilaigi ewe purchased for £12k at the Logie Durno production sale in Carlisle 18 months ago, and the sire is the Tullyear ram which was first place ram lamb last year at Balmoral.

The reserve champion was the homebred shearling ewe from the Lornbrook flock of Trevor Bell and Diane Christie.

The supreme champion ewe lamb came through in a very strong class of excellent quality lambs with the Artnagullion flock of William McAllister taking second and third place with two stylish sheep out of Artnagullion Bandit who sold for £10k last year to the Ballynoe House flock of Ian Craig.

Second place in the shearling ewe class went to a very stylish Hillside gimmer, the property of Alistair Moore. Third place in this very strong class was another homebred gimmer from the Lornbrook flock.

The aged ewe class was won by a super homebred two shear ewe from the Lornbrook flock. She is by the male champion on the day, a Logie Durno bred ram. Logie Durno breeding featured strongly in this class with both second and third place going to Logie Durno bred ewes from the Aghavilly flock of Glenn Baird.

Male champion on the day was the aged ram from the Lornbrook flock. As mentioned previously, he is a Logie Durno tup out of the Springhill Untouchable sire and a Crogham Hannibal bred ewe. Reserve male champion the first prize ram lamb from the Artnagullion flock. He is by Artnagullion Bandit who sold last year to Ian Craig for £10k and out of a Knockin Shop bred ewe.

Second place in the aged ram class again went to Trevor bell and in third place was a two shear ram brought out by the Aghavilly flock.

The shearling ram class winner was a Thackwood bred ram property of the Hillside flock of Alistair Moore. He is a Boyo Vancouver son out of a Ffrwd Top Notch ewe. Second place in the shearling ram class was a homebred Hillside ram out of Rockdale Wizard. In third place was a homebred Lornbrook ram.

The second prize ram lamb was from the Carnew flock owned by the Aiken family at Dromara. Third price ram lamb was a ram lamb shown by the Moore sisters.

The Northern Ireland Charollais club wish to thank David for doing a thorough job of judging a great turnout of sheep on a lovely afternoon, and thanks to the breeders who turned their sheep out to perfection.

Sheila Malcolmson commented on the show, saying: “The show of Charollais sheep was a credit to the NI breeders, indeed to the breed anywhere.

“Balmoral is the culmination of a lot of preparation and dedication for our members.

“Thank you to all those members who helped make the show such a success in the ring and behind the scenes.”

Charollais results from Balmoral:

Senior Ram

1st Bell & Christie;

2nd Bell & Christie;

3rd Glenn Baird.

Shearling Ram

1st Alistair Moore;

2nd Alistair Moore;

3rd Bell & Christie.

Ram Lamb

1st William McAllister;

2nd Jonathan Aiken;

3rd Moore sisters.

Aged Ewe

1st Bell & Christie;

2nd Glenn Baird;

3rd Glenn Baird.

Shearling Ewe

1st Bell & Christie;

2nd Alistair Moore;

3rd Bell & Christie.

Ewe Lamb

1st Richard Powell;

2nd William McAllister;

3rd William McAllister.

Group of three

Bell & Christie;

William McAllister.

Male Champion

Bell & Christie.

Reserve Male Champion

William McAllister.

Female Champion

Richard Powell.

Reserve female

Bell & Christie.

Overall Champion

Richard Powell, ewe lamb.

Reserve

Trevor Bell, Shearling Ewe.

Balmoral Show 2024 First prize ewe lamb from Richard Powell. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Balmoral Show 2024 Supreme champion ewe lamb- Richard Powell and family. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Balmoral Show 2024 Winning interbreed group of three- ewe lamb R Powell, shearling ewe and shearling ram from Bell & Christie along with the judge and Kevin Corry from Norbrook the sponsor. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)