Exceptionally strong demand for cattle at Markethill
An entry of 470 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 8th January sold in an exceptionally strong demand for all classes of cattle.
HEIFERS
160 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong trade with forward heifers selling to a top of £284 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1765 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £242 per 100 kilos for 598k at £1445 from an Armagh producer. All good quality forward heifers sold from £220 to £240 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £239 for 470k at £1125 from a Markethill farmer. The same owner received £234 per 100 kilos for 426k at £995.
Forward heifers: Lisburn farmer 622k £1765 £284.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1445 £242.00; Armagh farmer 564k £1355 £240.00; Augher farmer 626k £1495 £239.00; Loughgall farmer 626k £1495 £239.00; Loughgall farmer 638k £1505 £236.00; Enniskillen farmer 524k £1235 £236.00; Portadown farmer 508k £1195 £235.00; Markethill farmer 504k £1185 £235.00.
Middleweight heifers: Markethill farmer 470k £1125 £239.00; Markethill farmer 426k £995 £234.00; Markethill farmer 470k £1095 £233.00; Portadown farmer 414k £955 £231.00; Benburb farmer 410k £945 £231.00; Benburb farmer 470k £1075 £229.00; Jonesborough farmer 470k £1075 £229.00; Enniskillen farmer 494k £1125 £228.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1115 £226.00.
BULLOCKS
150 bullocks sold in a very firm demand. Beef bullocks to £234 for 720k at £1685 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £233 for 680k at £1585 for a Lurgan farmer. Several more beef bullocks sold from £215 to £230 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos for 578k AA at £1445 from a Tynan producer and 590k a Lim at £1475 from a Belleek producer. Middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £247 for 466k at £1150 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £233 for 454k at £1055 for a Derrynoose farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £194 for 548k at £1065 for a Markethill farmer followed by £192 for 650k at £1245 from a Kilkeel producer. Top price friesian £1345 for 728k £185 from a Kilkeel farmer.
Forward bullocks: Tynan farmer 578k £1445 £250.00; Belleek farmer 590k £1475 £250.00; Portadown farmer 622k £1535 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 606k £1495 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 612k £1495 £244.00; Tynan farmer 592k £1425 £241.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £1565 £240.00; Tynan farmer 642k £1535 £239.00.
Beef bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 720k £1685 £234.00; Lurgan farmer 680k £1585 £233.00; Lurgan farmer 742k £1695 £228.00; Tynan farmer 678k £1545 £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 794k £1745 £220.00.
Middleweight bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 466k £1150 £247.00; Derrynoose farmer 454k £1055 £233.00; Portadown farmer 374k £855 £229.00; Portadown farmer 498k £1135 £228.00; Scarva farmer 412k £915 £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1035 £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1035 £217.00; Bessbrook farmer 432k £935 £216.00.
Friesian bullocks: Markethill farmer 548k £1065 £194.00; Kilkeel farmer 650k £1245 £192.00; Kilkeel farmer 628k £1175 £187.00; Kilkeel farmer 728k £1345 £185.00; Kilkeel farmer 618k £1085 £176.00; Armagh farmer 686k £1195 £174.00;
WEANLINGS
160 weanlings sold in a very firm trade especially for the good quality lots. Light males sold to a top of £324 per 100 kilos for 216k at £700 for a Ballinderry farmer followed by £288 for 240k at £690 from a Ballinderry farmer. Main demand from £250 to £286 per 100 kilos. Top price for light males £1000 for 370k at £267 from an Armagh farmer. Stronger males sold from £220 to ££259 for 424k at £1100 for a Dungannon farmer followed by £249 for 416k at £1035 from a Dungannon producer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £286 for 234k at £670 from a Waringstown farmer followed by £280 for 254k at £710 from a Bessbrook farmer.
Strong male weanlings: Dungannon farmer 424k £1100 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 416k £1035 £249.00; Cullyhanna farmer 430k £1020 £237.00; Aghagallon farmer 436k £1020 £234.00; Dungannon farmer 432k £1000 £232.00; Ballyward farmer 418k £960 £230.00; Ballyward farmer 436k £1000 £229.00.
Light male weanlings: Ballinderry farmer 216k £700 £324.00; Ballinderry farmer 240k £690 £288.00; Ballinderry farmer 248k £710 £286.00; Portadown farmer 282k £800 £284.00; Loughgilly farmer 240k £680 £283.00; Armagh farmer 230k £650 £283.00; Armagh farmer 374k £1000 £267.00; Loughgilly farmer 306k £810 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 304k £760 £250.00.
Heifer weanlings: Waringstown farmer 234k £670 £286.00; Bessbrook farmer 254k £710 £280.00; Armagh farmer 334k £920 £278.00; Magheralin farmer 284k £770 £271.00; Bessbrook farmer 244k £660 £271.00; Armagh farmer 318k £840 £264.00; Magheralin farmer 288k £770 £267.00; Jonesborough farmer 262k £690 £263.00; Waringstown farmer 278k £730 £263.00.