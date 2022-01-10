Exceptionally strong demand for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

160 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong trade with forward heifers selling to a top of £284 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1765 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £242 per 100 kilos for 598k at £1445 from an Armagh producer. All good quality forward heifers sold from £220 to £240 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £239 for 470k at £1125 from a Markethill farmer. The same owner received £234 per 100 kilos for 426k at £995.

Forward heifers: Lisburn farmer 622k £1765 £284.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1445 £242.00; Armagh farmer 564k £1355 £240.00; Augher farmer 626k £1495 £239.00; Loughgall farmer 626k £1495 £239.00; Loughgall farmer 638k £1505 £236.00; Enniskillen farmer 524k £1235 £236.00; Portadown farmer 508k £1195 £235.00; Markethill farmer 504k £1185 £235.00.

Middleweight heifers: Markethill farmer 470k £1125 £239.00; Markethill farmer 426k £995 £234.00; Markethill farmer 470k £1095 £233.00; Portadown farmer 414k £955 £231.00; Benburb farmer 410k £945 £231.00; Benburb farmer 470k £1075 £229.00; Jonesborough farmer 470k £1075 £229.00; Enniskillen farmer 494k £1125 £228.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1115 £226.00.

BULLOCKS

150 bullocks sold in a very firm demand. Beef bullocks to £234 for 720k at £1685 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £233 for 680k at £1585 for a Lurgan farmer. Several more beef bullocks sold from £215 to £230 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos for 578k AA at £1445 from a Tynan producer and 590k a Lim at £1475 from a Belleek producer. Middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £247 for 466k at £1150 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £233 for 454k at £1055 for a Derrynoose farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £194 for 548k at £1065 for a Markethill farmer followed by £192 for 650k at £1245 from a Kilkeel producer. Top price friesian £1345 for 728k £185 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Forward bullocks: Tynan farmer 578k £1445 £250.00; Belleek farmer 590k £1475 £250.00; Portadown farmer 622k £1535 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 606k £1495 £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 612k £1495 £244.00; Tynan farmer 592k £1425 £241.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £1565 £240.00; Tynan farmer 642k £1535 £239.00.

Beef bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 720k £1685 £234.00; Lurgan farmer 680k £1585 £233.00; Lurgan farmer 742k £1695 £228.00; Tynan farmer 678k £1545 £228.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 794k £1745 £220.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 466k £1150 £247.00; Derrynoose farmer 454k £1055 £233.00; Portadown farmer 374k £855 £229.00; Portadown farmer 498k £1135 £228.00; Scarva farmer 412k £915 £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1035 £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1035 £217.00; Bessbrook farmer 432k £935 £216.00.

Friesian bullocks: Markethill farmer 548k £1065 £194.00; Kilkeel farmer 650k £1245 £192.00; Kilkeel farmer 628k £1175 £187.00; Kilkeel farmer 728k £1345 £185.00; Kilkeel farmer 618k £1085 £176.00; Armagh farmer 686k £1195 £174.00;

WEANLINGS

160 weanlings sold in a very firm trade especially for the good quality lots. Light males sold to a top of £324 per 100 kilos for 216k at £700 for a Ballinderry farmer followed by £288 for 240k at £690 from a Ballinderry farmer. Main demand from £250 to £286 per 100 kilos. Top price for light males £1000 for 370k at £267 from an Armagh farmer. Stronger males sold from £220 to ££259 for 424k at £1100 for a Dungannon farmer followed by £249 for 416k at £1035 from a Dungannon producer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £286 for 234k at £670 from a Waringstown farmer followed by £280 for 254k at £710 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Dungannon farmer 424k £1100 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 416k £1035 £249.00; Cullyhanna farmer 430k £1020 £237.00; Aghagallon farmer 436k £1020 £234.00; Dungannon farmer 432k £1000 £232.00; Ballyward farmer 418k £960 £230.00; Ballyward farmer 436k £1000 £229.00.

Light male weanlings: Ballinderry farmer 216k £700 £324.00; Ballinderry farmer 240k £690 £288.00; Ballinderry farmer 248k £710 £286.00; Portadown farmer 282k £800 £284.00; Loughgilly farmer 240k £680 £283.00; Armagh farmer 230k £650 £283.00; Armagh farmer 374k £1000 £267.00; Loughgilly farmer 306k £810 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 304k £760 £250.00.