Exceptionally strong demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, heavy heifers to £2220

An entry of 470 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 11th January continued to sell in exceptionally strong demand particularly for top quality lots.

Heifers

140 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong trade with good quality forward heifers selling up to £384 for 542k at £2080 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £365 for 586k at £2140 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

All top quality forward heifers sold steadily from £280 to £342 per 100 kilos.

Farming Life livestock markets

Heavy heifers sold up to £356 for 624k at £2220 for a Crossmaglen producer followed by £315 for 688k at £2170 for an Armagh farmer.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £311 for 660k at £2060.

Main demand for heavy heifers from £280 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Top price heavy heifer £2340 for 780k.

Grazing heifers sold to £357 for 460k at £1640 for a Dungannon farmer followed by £348 for 420k at £1460 from a Cullyhanna producer.

All top quality lots sold from £280 to £338 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 624k £2220 £356.00; Armagh farmer 688k £2170 £315.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £2060 £311.00; Portadown farmer 600k £1850 £309.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 672k £2030 £302.00; Camlough farmer 632k £1900 £301.00; Crossmaglen farmer 780k £2340 £300.00; Camlough farmer 640k £1930 £300.00 and Camlough farmer 624k £1860 £298.

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 542k £2080 £384.00; Crossmaglen farmer 586k £2140 £365.00; Crossmaglen farmer 582k £1990 £342.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 532k £1760 3331.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 564k £1840 £326.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 574k £1870 £326.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 562k £1830 £326.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 510k £1650 £323.

Middleweight heifers

Dungannon farmer 460k £1640 £357.00; Cullyhanna farmer 420k £1460 £348.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 468k £1610 £344.00; Dungannon farmer 470k £1590 £338.00; Cullyhanna farmer 446k £1500 £336.00; Jerrettspass farmer 452k £1510 £334.00; Loughbrickland farmer 456k £1500 £329.00; Newry farmer 488k £1600 £328.00; Newry farmer 424k £1370 £323.00 and Benburb farmer 434k £1400 £323.

Bullocks

110 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Forward steers selling to £339 for 502k at £1700 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £332 for 590k at £1960 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

A Newry farmer received £331 for 508k at £1680.

All top quality forward steers sold from £300 to £328 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £328 for 600k at £1970 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £324 for 618k at £2000 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Top price of £2340 was paid for 720k at £322 for a Benburb farmer.

All good quality heavy bullocks from £290 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Grazing bullocks sold to £382 for 380k at £1450 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £353 for 408k at £1440 for a Newry farmer.

A Sheepbridge farmer received £349 for 498k at £1740.

All good quality grazing bullocks from £280 to £348 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1970 £328.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 618k £2000 £324.00; Benburb farmer 724k £2340 £322.00; Cullyhanna farmer 656k £2100 £320.00; Cullyhanna farmer 630k £1980 £314.00; Benburb farmer 604k £1890 £313.00; Dungannon farmer 646k £2000 £310.00; Gilford farmer 670k £2070 £309.00; Dungannon farmer 648k £2000 £309.00 and Gilford farmer 740k £2200 £297.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 502k £1700 £339.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 590k £1960 £332.00; Newry farmer 508k £1680 £331.00; Cullyhanna farmer 504k £1660 £329.00; Warrenpoint farmer 528k £1730 £328.00; Benburb farmer 584k £1900 £325.00; Benburb farmer 556k £1770 £318.00; Portadown farmer 552k £1750 £317.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 566k £1790 £316.00 and Newry farmer 582k £1840 £316.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 380k £1450 £382.00; Newry farmer 408k £1440 £353.00; Newry farmer 498k £1740 £349.00; Tandragee farmer 486k £1690 £348.00; Newry farmer 478k £1620 £339.00; Tynan farmer 492k £1640 £333.00; Cullyhanna farmer 500k £1650 £330.00; Cullyhanna farmer 466k £1500 £322.00; Cullyhanna farmer 482k £1550 £322.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 434k £1380 £318.

Weanlings

210 weanlings returned a very strong demand particularly for top quality lots.

Light males sold to a top of £475 for 240k at £1140 for a Maghery farmer followed by £458 for 280k at £1290 for a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main demand for top quality light males from £350 to £450 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £409 for 462k at £1890 for an Armagh farmer followed by £374 for 406k at £1520 from a Annaghmore farmer.

Main demand for good quality forward males from £310 to £360 per 100 kilos.

Light heifers sold steadily from £300 to £431 for 232k at £1000 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £424 for 224k at £950 for a Loughgilly farmer.

A Camlough producer received £416 for 202k at £840 and £407 for 226k at £920.

Stronger heifers sold to £385 for 410k at £1580 from a Newtownhamilton producer. A Ballintemple farmer received £346 for 408k at £1410.

All good quality strong heifers sold from £280 to £342 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 462k £1890 £409.00; Annaghmore farmer 406k £1520 £374.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 424k £1540 £363.00; Loughgall farmer 452k £1620 £358.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1460 £358.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1500 £355.00; Loughgall farmer 446k £1580 £354.00 and Loughgall farmer 464k £1630 £351.

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 240k £1140 £475.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 282k £1290 £458.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 330k £1420 £430.00; Kilkeel farmer 284k £1270 £447.00; Portadown farmer 342k £1450 £424.00; Portadown farmer 314k £1300 £414.00; Camlough farmer 286k £1250 £437.00; Keady farmer 332k £1370 £413.00 and Kilkeel farmer 320k £1280 £400.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £1580 £385.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1410 £346.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1380 £342.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 418k £1380 £330.00; Belleek farmer 428k £1390 £325.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k £1410 £315.00; Keady farmer 432k £1350 £313.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1380 £312.

Light heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 232k £1000 £431.00; Loughgilly farmer 224k £950 £424.00; Camlough farmer 202k £840 £416.00; Camlough farmer 226k £920 £407.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 254k £1030 £406.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 270k £1080 £400.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 346k £1340 £387.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 320k £1190 £372.00; Keady farmer 346k £1280 £370.00 and Loughgilly farmer 246k £970 £394.