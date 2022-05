Exceptionally strong trade for cattle at Markethill

Trade in all rings was exceptionally strong with forward cattle and beef cattle seeing a further increase in price. Weanling trade was exceptionally strong particularly the better quality calves.

HEIFERS

160 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers which sold to a top of £283 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1785 from a Portadown farmer and for 648k at £1835 from the same owner. A Camlough producer received £263 for 668k at £1755. All good quality beef heifers from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold to £272 for 610k at £1665 from a Camlough farmer followed by £264 for 620k at £1645 from a Keady producer. All good quality feeders sold from £220 to £255 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £220 to £256 for 388k at £995 from a Rostrevor farmer. The same owner received £250 per 100 kilos for 380k at £955. Top price for middleweight heifers £1215 for 480k at £249 from a Whitecross producer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forward heifers: Camlough farmer 612k £1665 £272.00; Keady farmer 624k £1645 £264.00; Markethill farmer 614k £1565 £255.00; Loughgall farmer 594k £1505 £253.00; Cullyhanna farmer 556k £1395 £251.00; Warrenpoint farmer 530k £1325 £250.00; Belleek farmer 56k £1315 £250.00; Dungannon farmer 620k £1545 £249.00.

Beef heifers: Portadown farmer 630k £1785 £283.00; Portadown farmer 648k £1835 £283.00; Camlough farner 668k £1755 £263.00; Dungannon farmer 650k £1695 £261.00; Markethill farmer 656k £1675 £255.00; Markethill farmer 676k £1725 £255.00; Camlough farmer 704k £1775 £252.00; Camlough farmer 678k £1685 £249.00.

Middleweight heifers: Rostrevor farmer 388k £995 £256.00; Rostrevor farmer 382k £955 £250.00; Whitecross farmer 488k £1215 £249.00; Keady farmer 450k £1115 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 480k £1185 £247.00; Moy farmer 494k £1215 £246.00; Moy farmer 458k £1125 £246.00; Moy farmer 436k £1065 £244.00.

BULLOCKS

140 bullocks included several pens of beef bullocks which sold to a top of £257 for 670k at £1735 from a Kilcoo farmer followed by £242 for 730k at £1785 from a Whitecross producer. A Portadown producer received £242 for 730k at £1775. Top price of £1905 was paid for 790k at £241 from a Moira farmer. Good quality forward feeding bullocks sold steadily from £230 to £284 for 580k at £1655 from a Dromore producer. The same owner received £276 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1635. This Dromore producer sold a total of 12 bullocks to average 567k at £1489 per head £262.50 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £230 to £282 for 430k at £1225 from a Benburb farmer followed by £280 for 488k at £1365 from a Warrenpoint producer. Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £212 for 740k at £1565 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £197 for 540k at £1065 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Main demand for friesians from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks: Dromore farmer 582k £1655 £284.00; Dromore farmer 592k £1635 £276.00; Dromore farmer 552k £1505 £273.00; Dromore farmer 550k £1495 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k £1545 £271.00; Dromore farmer 518k £1395 £269.00; Dromore farmer 612k £1625 £266.00; Dromore farmer 564k £1495 £265.00; Portadown farmer 566k £1475 £261.00.

Beef bullocks: Kilcoo farmer 676k £1735 £257.00; Whitecross farmer 738k £1785 £242.00; Portadown farmer 734k £1775 £242.00; Magheralin farmer 790k £1905 £241.00; Portadown farmer 690k £1645 £239.00; Whitecross farmer 732k £1745 £238.00; Dromore farmer 696k £1655 £238.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Benburb farmer 434k £1225 £282.00; Warrenpoint farmer 488k £1365 £280.00; Warrenpoint farmer 500k £1375 £275.00; Benburb farmer 482k £1305 £271.00; Benburb farmer 494k £1285 £260.00; Killylea farmer 472k £1225 £260.00; Warrenpoint farmer 500k £1255 £251.00; Armagh farmer 486k £1195 £246.00.

Friesian bullocks: Whitecross farmer 740k £1565 £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 542k £1065 £197.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 628k £1225 £195.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £1145 £190.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 576k £1075 £187.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1155 £187.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 588k £1075 £183.00.

WEANLINGS

The 340 weanlings sold in an exceptional strong trade particularly the better quality weanlings which saw prices rise significantly. Good quality light male weanlings sold to a top of £335 for 266k at £890 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £316 for 272k at £860 from a Belfast producer. Top price of light males was £1110 for 380k at £292 from a Tassagh farmer. All good quality light weanlings sold from £250 to £295 per 100 kilos. Stronger male weanlings sold to £288 for 406k at £1170 from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £277 for 426k at £1180 from a Portadown producer. All good quality strong males sold from £230 to £270 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £277 for 350k at £970 from an Armagh farmer followed by £275 for 316k at £870 from a Rathfriland farmer. Top price of £1060 for 396k at £268 from a Warrenpoint producer.

Strong male weanlings: Warrenpoint farmer 406k £1170 £288.00; Portadown farmer 426k £1180 £277.00; Hilltown farmer 446k £1200 £269.00; Belfast farmer 464k £1230 £265.00; Warrenpoint farmer 438k £1160 £265.00; Ballyward farmer 448k £1170 £261.00; Armagh farmer 418k £1070 £256.00; Ballyward farmer 424k £1080 £255.00.

Light male weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 266k £890 £335.00; Belfast farmer 272k £860 £316.00; Rathfriland farmer 252k £780 £310.00; Forkhill farmer 314k £970 £309.00; Dundrod farmer 304k £920 £303.00; Tassagh farmer 380k £1110 £292.00; Rathfriland farmer 292k £890 £305.00; Rathfriland farmer 314k £900 £287.00; Forkhill farmer 352k £1000 £284.00.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 350k £970 £277.00; Rathfriland farmer 316k £870 £275.00; Warrenpoint farmer 396k £1060 £268.00; Lisnaskea farmer 316k £840 £266.00; Lisnaskea farmer 316k £840 £266.00; Warrenpoint farmer 370k £980 £265.00; Rathfriland farmer 366k £960 £262.00; Portadown farmer 350k £910 £260.00; Portadown farmer 364k £940 £258.00.