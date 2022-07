Exceptionally strong trade for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

160 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers sold to a top of £340 per 100 kilos for 728k at £1475 from a Portadown farmer followed by £306 for 700k at £2145 from a Lurgan producer. A Dungannon farmer received £305 for 686k at £2095. Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £250 to £295 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding heifers sold to £317 for 610k at £1935 from a Silverbridge farmer followed by £283 for 630k at £1785 from a Drumquin producer. All good quality forward heifers sold from £230 to £280 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £255 for 490k at £1265 from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £255 for 500k at £1275 from a Loughgall farmer.

Forward heifers

Silverbridge farmer 610k £1935 £317.00; Drumquin farmer 630k £1785 £283.00; Tandragee farmer 556k £1525 £274.00; Drumquin farmer 608k £1665 £274.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k £1695 £268.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 622k £1665 £268.00; Camlough farmer 566k £1425 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 594k £1465 £247.00.

Beef heifers

Portadown farmer 728k £2475 £340.00; Lurgan farmer 702k £2145 £306.00; Dungannon farmer 686k £2095 £305.00; Dungannon farmer 658k £1965 £299.00; Dungannon farmer 670k £1975 £295.00; Portadown farmer 740k £2175 £294.0; Dungannon farmer 680k £1965 £285.00; Silverbridge farmer 690k £1965 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1825 £283.00.

Middleweight heifers

Jerrettspass farmer 496k £1265 £255.0; Loughgall farmer 500k £1275 £255.00; Loughgilly farmer 406k £1025 £252.00; Jerrettspass farmer 480k £1195 £249.00; Jerrettspass farmer 456k £1135 £249.00; Keady farmer 406k £1005 £248.00; Ballyward farmer 484k £1185 £245.00; Jerrettspass farmer 452k £1105 £244.00; Ballyward farmer 488k £1175 £241.00.

BULLOCKS

200 bullocks included several pens of good quality beef bullocks which sold to a top price of £2225 830k at £268 from a Dromara farmer. The same owner received £2135 for 790k at £269. Top rate of £278 was paid for 700k at £1965 from a Jonesborough farmer. Main trade for beef bullocks from £240 to £268 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks sold to £295 for 650k at £1935 from a Jonesborough farmer. The same owner received £272 for 660k at £1795. All good quality forward bullocks from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £230 to £265 for 430k at £1145 for a Portadown farmer followed by £255 for 460k at £1185 from a Aghalee farmer. Friesian bullocks sold to £221 for 680k at £1515 from a Scarva farmer followed by £212 for 620k at £1325 from a Tandragee. All good quality friesians from £200 to £211 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Jonesborough farmer 656k £1935 £295.00; Jonesborough farmer 660k £1795 £272.00; Tandragee farmer 662k £1735 £262.00; Newry farmer 666k £1735 £261.00; Moira farmer 524k £1325 £253.00; Tandragee farmer 664k £1675 £252.00; Armagh farmer 592k £1475 £249.00; Portadown farmer 506k £1245 £246.00.

Beef bullocks

Jonesborough farmer 706k £1965 £278.00; Dromara farmer 794k £2135 £269.00; Dromara farmer 830k £2225 £268.00; Jonesborough farmer 730k £1955 £268.00; Jonesborough farmer 734k £1965 £268.00; Jonesborough farmer 750k £1995 £266.00; Richhill farmer 680k £1785 £263.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 432k £1145 £265.00; Aghalee farmer 464k £1185 £255.00; Jonesborough farmer 492k £1255 £255.00; Aghalee farmer 456k £1155 £253.00; Forkhill farmer 500k £1245 £249.00; Markethill farmer 496k £1225 £247.00; Forkhill farmer 440k £1065 £242.00; Portadown farmer 484k £1165 £241.00; Portadown farmer 436k £1045 £240.00; Aghalee farmer 408k £975 £239.00.

Friesian bullocks

Scarva farmer 684k £1515 £221.00; Tandragee farmer 626k £1325 £212.00; Tandragee farmer 568k £1185 £209.00; Tandragee farmer 596k £1235 £207.00; Tandragee farmer 544k £1125 £207.00; Tandragee farmer 606k £1245 £205.00; Middletown farmer 578k £1155 £200.00; Mountnorris farmer 640k £1275 £200.00.

WEANLINGS

A large entry of 270 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Good quality light males from £240 to £289 for 360k at £1040 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £284 for 380k at £1080 from a Rathfriland farmer. All good quality light males from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos. Strong males sold to £305 for 420k at £1280 for an Armagh farmer followed by £299 for 448k at £1340 from a Ballyward farmer. All good quality strong males sold from £230 to £290 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £318 for 280k at £890 for a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £292 for 250k at £730 from a Bessbrook farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 420k £1280 £305.00; Ballyward farmer 448k £1340 £299.00; Camlough farmer 425k £1250 £294.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1280 £290.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1220 £288.00; Forkhill farmer 408k £1160 £284.00; Armagh farmer 498k £1310 £263.00; Camlough farmer 404k £1040 £258.00.

Light male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 360k £1040 £289.00; Rathfriland farmer 380k £1080 £284.00; Armagh farmer 368k £1040 £283.00; Forkhill farmer 370k £1040 £281.00; Sixmilecross farmer 318k £890 £280.00; Kilkeel farmer 376k £1050 £279.00; Dungannon farmer 306k £850 £278.00; Armagh farmer 388k £1070 £276.00; Portadown farmer 400k £1100 £275.00.

Heifer weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 280k £890 £318.00; Bessbrook farmer 250k £730 £292.00; Derrynoose farmer 282k £810 £287.00; Jerrettspass farmer 406k £1190 £293.00; Jonesborough farmer 272k £770 £283.00; Portadown farmer 296k £830 £280.00; Jonesborough farmer 266k £740 £278.00; Jonesborough farmer 294k £800 £272.00; Jonesborough farmer 262k £700 £267.00.