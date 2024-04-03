Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HEIFERS

160 heifers included several pens of top quality forward feeding heifers with good quality lots selling steadily from £270 to £307 for 550k at £1690 from an Enniskillen producer. The same owner received £306 for 598k at £1830 and a Donaghcloney producer received £299 for 630k at £1890.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £320 for 472k at £1510 from an Armagh farmer followed by £313 for 428k at £1340 from an Enniskillen producer. Main demand for good quality middleweight heifers from £260 to £306 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Enniskillen farmer 550k £1690 £307.00; Enniskillen farmer 598k £1830 £306.00; Donaghcloney farmer 632k £1890 £299.00; Crossmaglen farmer 620k £1830 £295.00; Armagh farmer 508k £1490

£293.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 472k £1510 £320.00; Enniskillen farmer 428k £1340 £313.00; Donaghcloney farmer 484k £1480 £306.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1410 £305.00; Newry farmer 470k £1420 £302.00; Armagh farmer 474k £1420 £300.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1410 £294.00; Markethill farmer 372k £1080 £290.00; Forkhill farmer 436k £1260 £289.00; Enniskillen farmer 440k £1250 £284.00.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks included several lots of beef bullocks which sold in an exceptionally strong demand to £316 for 690k at £2180 from a Kilkeel farmer. The same owner received £313 for 680k at £2130 and a Tandragee farmer received £297 for 714k at £2120. All top quality beef bullocks from £265 to £295 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold to £339 for 360k at £1220 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £325 for 376k at £1220 from a Warrenpoint producer. An Armagh farmer received £295 for 472k at £1390. All good quality middleweights from £260 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 690k £2180 £316.00; Kilkeel farmer 680k £2130 £313.00; Tandragee farmer 714k £2120 £297.00; Kilkeel farmer 726k £2140 £295.00; Ballynahinch farmer 696k £2040 £293.00; Ballynahinch farmer 676k £1970 £291.00; Mayobridge farmer 630k £1800 £286.00; Leitrim farmer 630k £1800 £286.00.

Forward bullocks

Mayobridge farmer 614k £1740 £283.00; Forkhill farmer 540k £1530 £283.00; Forkhill farmer 604k £1710 £283.00; Ballynahinch farmer 590k £1670 £283.00; Benburb farmer 552k £1560 £283.00; Ballynahinch farmer 608k £1710 £281.00; Warrenpoint farmer 524k £1460 £279.00; Warrenpoint farmer 608k £1670 £275.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 360k £1220 £339.00; Warrenpoint farmer 376k £1220 £325.00; Warrenpoint farmer 380k £1230 £324.00; Warrenpoint farmer 398k £128-0 £322.00; Sixmilecross farmer 370k £1180 £319.00; Ballynahinch farmer 372k £1160 £312.00; Armagh farmer 472k £1390 £295.00; Ballynahinch farmer 444k £1300 £293.00; Sixmilecross farmer 468k £1370 £293.00.

WEANLINGS

190 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Good quality light males to a top of £388 for 290k at £1125 from a Belleek Co. Fermanagh farmer. The same owner received £380 for 296k at £1125 and £375 for 300k at £1125. All top quality light males sold from £300 to £362 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold to a top of £343 for 414k at £1420 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Main demand from £260 to £280 per 100 kilos. Heifer weanlings sold to £346 for 390k at £1350 from a Darkley farmer followed by £332 for 286k at £950 from a Lisburn producer and a Co Fermanagh farmer received £329 for 334k at £1100. All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £260 to £316 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1420 £343.00; Armagh farmer 418k £1170 £280.00; Kilkeel farmer 472k £1320 £280.00; Lurgan farmer 440k £1200 £273.00; Kilkeel farmer 446k £1200 £269.00; Dromore farmer 428k £1150 £269.00.

Light male weanlings

Co Fermanagh farmer 290k £1125 £388.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 296k £1125 £380.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 300k £1125 £375.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 274k £1000 £365.00; Castlewellan farmer 174k £630 £362.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 300k £1050 £350.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 288k £1000 £347.00.

Heifer weanlings

Darkley farmer 390k £1350 £346.00; Lisburn farmer 286k £950 £332.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 334k £1100 £329.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 322k £1000 £311.00; Lisnaskea farmer 272k £860 £316.00; Castlewellan farmer 250k £790 £316.00; Markethill farmer 300k £940 £313.00; Armagh farmer 300k £920 £307.00; Armagh farmer 310k £910 £294.00; Cullyhanna farmer 338k £980 £290.00.

An entry of 250 calves at Markethill on Easter Tuesday, 2nd April returned an exceptionally strong demand for all classes. Good quality bull calves sold to a top of £470 for a 2 week old Char followed by £430 for a 3 week old Char. Main demand for top quality bulls from £300 to £410. Second quality bulls from £200 to £280 each. Heifer calves sold to £450 for a 6 week old BB with others BB making £415 , £405 and £400. Main demand for good quality heifers from £250 to £395 each.

Second quality heifers from £170 to £250 per head. A large entry of reared calves sold in an excellent demand with reared heifers to £700 and reared bulls to £680 each.

Bull calves

BB £450; BB £415; BB £405; Lim £405; BB £400; BB £395; Ch £390; BB £390; BB £385; BB £375.

Heifer calves

Ch £470; Ch £430; Her £410; BB £385; Ch £375; Bb £365; BB £350; BB £350.

CULL COWS

Good quality beef bred cows sold steadily from £180 to £247 per 100 kilos for 728k at £1800 from a Richhill farmer and followed by £242 for 750k at £1830 from a Richhill producer. Friesian cows sold from £135 to £148 per 100 kilos and second quality from £115 to £130 and the plainest types from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows