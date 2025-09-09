Exceptionally strong trade for store lambs at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1980 sheep at Markethill on Monday 8th September returned an exceptionally strong trade for store lambs with prices in this section increased from £6 to £10 per head on the week.

Fat lamb prices were eased further from last week.

The 1370 lambs included a very large entry of store lambs which returned a very strong demand with light stores selling to 983p for 11.9k at £117 for a Kilcoo farmer followed by 895p for 12.4k at £111 for a Kilkeel producer.

Main demand for light lambs from 740p to 849p per kg.

Stronger stores to 767p for 17.4k at £133.50 for a Kilkeel farmer followed by 721p for 17.2k at £124 for a Kilcoo farmer.

Main demand for stronger stores from 660p to 715p per kg.

Middleweight lambs sold to 655p for 20k at £131 for a Loughgall farmer followed by 637p for 21.2k at £135 for a Tynan farmer.

Main demand from 580p to 629p per kg.

Heavy lambs sold from 530p to 585p for 24.2k at £141.50 for a Kilkeel producer followed by 563p for 24k at £135 from a Dungannon farmer.

Over weight lambs sold from 140p to 144p per head.

The 280 cull ewes sold to £214. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £140 to £198.

Plainer types from £90 to £130.

In the breeding ring rams sold to £640, £520 and £460.

Several more from £300 to £440.

Ewe/hoggets to £335 with others at £325, £300.

Main demand from £240 to £290 each.

Heavy lambs

Kilkeel farmer 24.2k £141.50 585p; Dungannon farmer 24k £135 563p; Crossmaglen farmer 24.3k £132 543p; Tynan farmer 26k £140 539p; Whitecross farmer 27k £144 533p; Kilkeel farmer 25.8k £137 531p and Armagh farmer 25.5k £134 526p.

Middleweight lambs

Loughgall farmer 20k £131 655p; Tynan farmer 21.2k £135 637p; Markethill farmer 20.1k £126.50 629p; Armagh farmer 22k £138 627p; Loughgall farmer 20.8k £128.50 618p; Rostrevor farmer 22k £135 614p; Richhill farmer 22.2k £135.50 610p; Moira farmer 21.4k £130 608p and Moira farmer 20.5k £124.50 607p.

Light stores

Kilcoo farmer 11.9k £117 983p; Kilkeel farmer 12.4k £111 895p; Ballygawley farmer 13.9k £118 849p; Kilcoo farmer 15.7k £130.50 831p; Ballygawley farmer 14.5k £120 828p; Kilkeel farmer 15k £124 827p; Kilcoo farmer 14.4k £119 826p and Kilkeel farmer 15.8k £130 823p.

Stronger stores

Kilkeel farmer 17.4k £133.50 767p; Kilcoo farmer 17.2k £124 721p; Kilkeel farmer 17.9k £128 715p; Portadown farmer 17.1k £122 714p; Kilkeel farmer 17.3k £123 711p; Rostrevor farmer 17.6k £125 710p; Markethill farmer 17.8k £125 702p; Lislea farmer 17.7k £124 701p and Richhill farmer 17k £119 £700p.