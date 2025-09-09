Exceptionally strong trade for store lambs at Markethill Mart
Fat lamb prices were eased further from last week.
The 1370 lambs included a very large entry of store lambs which returned a very strong demand with light stores selling to 983p for 11.9k at £117 for a Kilcoo farmer followed by 895p for 12.4k at £111 for a Kilkeel producer.
Main demand for light lambs from 740p to 849p per kg.
Stronger stores to 767p for 17.4k at £133.50 for a Kilkeel farmer followed by 721p for 17.2k at £124 for a Kilcoo farmer.
Main demand for stronger stores from 660p to 715p per kg.
Middleweight lambs sold to 655p for 20k at £131 for a Loughgall farmer followed by 637p for 21.2k at £135 for a Tynan farmer.
Main demand from 580p to 629p per kg.
Heavy lambs sold from 530p to 585p for 24.2k at £141.50 for a Kilkeel producer followed by 563p for 24k at £135 from a Dungannon farmer.
Over weight lambs sold from 140p to 144p per head.
The 280 cull ewes sold to £214. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £140 to £198.
Plainer types from £90 to £130.
In the breeding ring rams sold to £640, £520 and £460.
Several more from £300 to £440.
Ewe/hoggets to £335 with others at £325, £300.
Main demand from £240 to £290 each.
Heavy lambs
Kilkeel farmer 24.2k £141.50 585p; Dungannon farmer 24k £135 563p; Crossmaglen farmer 24.3k £132 543p; Tynan farmer 26k £140 539p; Whitecross farmer 27k £144 533p; Kilkeel farmer 25.8k £137 531p and Armagh farmer 25.5k £134 526p.
Middleweight lambs
Loughgall farmer 20k £131 655p; Tynan farmer 21.2k £135 637p; Markethill farmer 20.1k £126.50 629p; Armagh farmer 22k £138 627p; Loughgall farmer 20.8k £128.50 618p; Rostrevor farmer 22k £135 614p; Richhill farmer 22.2k £135.50 610p; Moira farmer 21.4k £130 608p and Moira farmer 20.5k £124.50 607p.
Light stores
Kilcoo farmer 11.9k £117 983p; Kilkeel farmer 12.4k £111 895p; Ballygawley farmer 13.9k £118 849p; Kilcoo farmer 15.7k £130.50 831p; Ballygawley farmer 14.5k £120 828p; Kilkeel farmer 15k £124 827p; Kilcoo farmer 14.4k £119 826p and Kilkeel farmer 15.8k £130 823p.
Stronger stores
Kilkeel farmer 17.4k £133.50 767p; Kilcoo farmer 17.2k £124 721p; Kilkeel farmer 17.9k £128 715p; Portadown farmer 17.1k £122 714p; Kilkeel farmer 17.3k £123 711p; Rostrevor farmer 17.6k £125 710p; Markethill farmer 17.8k £125 702p; Lislea farmer 17.7k £124 701p and Richhill farmer 17k £119 £700p.