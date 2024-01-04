Excitement brewing for Hagans Crofts Dressage Final

Saturday, 16th December saw the penultimate leg of Hagans Croft’s dressage league with competitors and event organisers delighted that the weather was dry throughout.

The intro class was low in numbers but talent was aplenty with the top three competitors scoring 71% and above.

Not much separated Edna Lyness and Kristen Kleinman with the pair achieving 72% and above. Edna and 'Thunder' just had the edge with 72.83% and came home with the red ribbon. This meant that Kristen and 'Guest' came second with their score of 72.39%.

Mary Hamill Booth and 'Don Franco' had a very successful day as they saluted to their score of 69.79%.

Robyn McMurray, Rocco Banana Man

Mary was over the moon with her Christmas themed red rosette Clare Steele and 'Marvel' were out getting some practice in for the eventing season of 2024. The pair achieved a top score of 77.41% and first place in the prelim class.

Sarah Turley and 'Ronaldo' claimed the blue Christmas rosette with a score of 75%. This has set them up well for the prelim league placings.

Ciarrai Rice and 'Lady J' has the red rosette in the bag within the Novice class, 69.58% took the win. It was lovely to see Robyn McMurray back out competing at this venue.

Robyn and 'Rocco Banana Man' took first place in the elementary class with 72.66% with some lovely comments from judge Lucinda Webb - 'A well presented and balance test, showing good transitions in and out of paces'.

Mary Hamill-Booth, Don Franco

The pair then went on to give their first medium test a go where they finished with a score of 65.91% and second place. Well done! Jazmin Vollands and 'Mo Chara Nua' took the win once more in the Medium class with 66.14%, setting them up well for league placings at this level.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of their four week Dressage League. Thank you to our judge Lucinda Webb, scribe Katie and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography's website.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Results Saturday 16th December 2023

Ciarrai Rice, Lady J

Class 1: INTRO: British Dressage, Intro B, 2009

1) Edna Lyness, Thunder 72.83%; 2) Kristen Kleinman, Guest 72.39%; 3) Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 71.09%; 4) Louise Reid, Simone 61.52%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 14, 2006

1) Mary Hamill booth, Don Franco 69.79%; 2) Sophia Connolly, Hicks 65%; 3) Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning 59.17%.

Clare Steele, Marvel

Class 3: PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 2, 2016

1) Clare Steele, Marvel 77.41%; 2) Sarah Turley, Ronaldo 75%; 3) Kaiti McCann, Ronaldo 72.93%; 4) Ciarrai Rice, Lady J' 7259%; 5) Laura McDermott, Cognac 71.38%; 6) Noreen Fitzpatrick, Tilly 6931%.

Class 4: NOVICE: British Dressage, Novice 34, 2009

1) Ciarrai Rice, Lady J' 69.58%.

Class 5: ELEMENTARY: British Dressage, Elementary 42, 2008

1) Robyn McMurray, Rocco Banana Man 72.66%; 2) Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 66.41%.

Class 6: Medium: British Eventing BE Intermediate Dressage Test 116, 2016