‘Exciting milestone’ as top Irish grocer chooses granolas from Larne family

Andrea Bohar of Green Fingers Family in Larne is now supplying plant-based granolas to Ireland’s Dunnes Stores.

GREEN Fingers Family, Larne’s producer of innovative plant-based snacks, has won a significant contract with Dunnes Stores, Ireland’s biggest and market leading food retailer.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by enterprising husband and wife team Zsolt and Andrea Bohar, Green Fingers Family is now supplying award-winning granolas under the top retailer’s prestigious Simply Better range of premium food and drink.

The deal is the Co Antrim food manufacturer’s most significant in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Dunnes Stores has 119 branches in the Republic and a further 15 here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new partnership is an exciting milestone for our small business, allowing us to bring our all-natural, gluten-free, and plant-based snacks to even more customers across Ireland,” says a jubilant Zsolt, who set up the company with Andrea in 2020. Both are originally from Hungary.

“The Simply Better range is known for its commitment to premium quality, innovation, and great taste – values that align perfectly with our own. We’re proud that our products have been recognised for their quality and will now sit alongside some of Ireland’s finest food producers in this celebrated range.

“This new contract reflects our continued growth and dedication to creating wholesome, no-nonsense snacks that people can feel good about enjoying every day,” adds Zsolt.

Dunnes Stores has listed the company’s Crunchy Peanut Granola and Date and Cocoa Granola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Larne company has a strong commitment to environmental sustainability in its production processes, product development and packaging.

It has won several top food industry and innovation awards, including the Great Taste Awards, Blas na hEireann, Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, and the NIFDA Environmental Sustainability Award for its commitment to compostable packaging.

In addition to the range of granolas, the family business produces other healthy, natural snacks such as energy balls without added sugar or artificial ingredients.

​In January, Marks and Spencer listed the company’s energy ball packs for its 45 food halls in the UK and Ireland.