Exciting new British Heart Foundation store opens at Ards Shopping Centre

Official opening of the new British Hearth Foundation store at Ards Shopping Centre.

BRITISH Heart Foundation (BHF), which is expanding its portfolio of shops in Northern Ireland, has unveiled a brand new 1,000 square-foot store in Newtownards.

The charity hopes the shop, which will be located at Ards Shopping Centre, will be at the centre of the local community.

This is the first shopping centre in Northern Ireland that BHF has traded in and the charity is inviting the local community to come along, explore the quality stock at great prices and help support life-saving heart and circulatory disease research.

Louise Ball, Regional Manager at British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our new store in Newtownards. Our team has worked incredibly hard to get everything ready, and we can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors.

“By shopping and donating with us, you’re helping to fund vital research that keeps hearts beating and joining the Reuse Revolution – giving items a second life and supporting a more sustainable future.”

Fearghal McKinney, Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, said: “We have been very keen to put a shop in the Newtownards area for a number of years and it’s fantastic to have found a great unit and location in this very busy and popular shopping centre.

“This is a welcome addition to our seven other stores located across Northern Ireland and the second one in Co Down, alongside our Bangor shop.”

Fearghal added: “We look forward to welcoming people to the store to shop with us and also donate any preloved items. All of this will help fund our vital research that supports the 225,000 people living here with heart and circulatory conditions.”

BHF are hoping for generous donations from the public and the store is ideally located with ample parking at Ards shopping centre car park.

The charity is also actively recruiting volunteers to join the team, with opportunities available both on the shop floor and in the warehouse. Whether you can spare a few hours a week or just want to get involved, BHF would love to hear from you.