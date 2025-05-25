Exciting next step to roll out Northern Ireland genetics programme begins

THE chairman of Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, Victor Chestnutt, has welcomed the commencement of a staff recruitment process as an exciting and essential step to roll out the Northern Ireland Bovine Genetics Programme (BGP).

Speaking on this significant development, Mr Chestnutt said: “SRG is the industry body set up to partner DAERA in the strategic direction and delivery of this major measure in DAERA’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

“We have been working for several years on the development of this programme which will drive genetic improvement in cattle, delivering long-term and permanent changes to desirable traits, such as improved animal health and welfare, including the ability to identify those breeding animals most resistant to Bovine Tuberculosis and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The BGP will provide cattle breeders with the data and evidence necessary to breed more efficient, healthier, more productive and, most importantly, more profitable animals.

“At the start of this year DAERA awarded a contract to ICBF to act as the service provider for the programme and we have since been working with them to roll out the operational aspects necessary. We have already began the collection of the required data from the industry and have now reached the stage when the recruitment process has begun for several Business Specialists to support the rollout and ongoing delivery of the BGP. These Business Specialists will be working directly with farmers, wider industry and SRG.”

Phase one of the programme will focus on the genetic improvement of dairy and beef cattle, but it is also intended to advance genetic improvement in the sheep sector. SRG will work with DAERA to incorporate the sheep sector into the genetics programme at the earliest opportunity taking into consideration the report by the Northern Ireland Sheep Industry Taskforce, outlining its vision for the future of the sheep sector.

For the cattle sector, it is estimated that only 12 per cent of NI’s dairy cows and 3 per cent of suckler cows are involved in physical or financial benchmark reporting compared to 70 per cent of dairy and suckler cows in the Republic of Ireland. To improve this, SRG will work to encourage farmers to engage with the Bovine Genetics Programme showcasing the benefits for their farm business and the environment.

The aim is to have 70 per cent of dairy and beef cows included in the programme benchmarking services within five years from when the programme was launched. Genetic profiling and DNA testing of cattle will be required to deliver the desired genetics evaluations and SRG is currently exploring options with DAERA to deliver this.

“The focus now for SRG is on promoting the Ruminant Genetics Programme and engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services including benchmark reports and training. By getting involved in the programme, NI farmers will gain vital data that can drive breeding decisions based on genetic merit assessment to suit their individual business objectives,” said Mr Chestnutt.