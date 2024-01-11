Exciting training course could help ‘KickStart’ your career in IT and tech sector

STUDENTS are being offered an exciting opportunity to be fast tracked into a career in the IT industry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The KickStart IT programme, which is delivered by North West Regional College, is an industry-led software fundamentals course, providing specialist training to enable candidates to successfully apply for IT software roles.

This 17-week full-time course will begin on Monday, January 15, and provides students with an IT industry recognised qualification and training which gives them a competitive edge over others in the tech job market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Successful applicants will also be given a four-to-six-week work placement with a software company.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Luke McCloskey, NWRC Limavady Campus Manager and Marc McGerty, Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership Manager promoting the KickStart IT programme.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Steven Callaghan said: “The Kickstart IT programme is an incredible opportunity for people from across the Causeway Coast and Glens areas to develop the skills needed to start a career in the IT and tech sector.

“The programme has been successfully delivered several times by North West Regional College and we are working with them to encourage local people to apply.

“The IT, software and tech sector across Northern Ireland is home to some of the world’s best employers, including those on our doorstep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tech companies pay considerably higher wages than other sectors, offer excellent work conditions, with hybrid working opportunities, and also offer excellent career paths. Growth in the local tech sector is going to be significant, so the time is right to invest in upskilling yourself and to seize the KickStart opportunity.”

Luke McCloskey, NWRC Limavady Campus Manager and Chair of the Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that we can fund this highly effective KiskStart IT programme through the Department for the Economy Skill Up fund.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to enter an area that is growing very quickly. The sector has lots of excellent local businesses and significant international investment which is propelling growth.

“NWRC also has great backing from employers to help successful learners find employment after the course.’’

Advertisement

Advertisement

NWRC Computing Lecturer Kevin McLaughlin revealed that, despite the short nature of the course, students will build a strong foundation in all aspects of software from inception to implementation.

He added: “This software fundamentals course will allow students with no background in IT to quickly learn a range of skills and programming languages that they can put into practice in the workplace.

“It includes content like Java, Selenium, SQL and other relevant industry specific modules as well as a strong emphasis on software testing and automation.

“Upon successful completion, applicants will have achieved an OCN NI Level 4 Diploma in Software Testing, ISTQB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing and a certificate of competency from an in-house Java exam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The local software industry is constantly evolving and by successfully completing this course, candidates will be strongly equipped to gain successful employment and thrive in it.”

This programme is fully funded by the Department for the Economy Flexible Skills Fund and eligible candidates must be over 18 years of age and eligible to work in NI.

They must also have at least a Level Four or higher qualification, ideally within a STEM area. Consideration will also be given to applicants with strong A Level/Level three grades, particularly in IT.

Additional consideration may be given to applicants with no formal accreditation or credit but have evidence of strong IT knowledge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The selection process for the course is initially by application form, with short listed candidates progressing to an aptitude test to assess logical and mathematical skills and finally an interview with representatives from NWRC.

Candidates must be able to fully commit to 35 hours a week for the course.