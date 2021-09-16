Exclusive John Deere factory tour at MMS

Visitors to the Midlands Machinery Show will get an exclusive insight into the entire production line at John Deere’s renowned Mannheim factory in Germany, thanks to a live streamed tour of the facility on both days of the show.

“Building a modern tractor is extremely complex,” explains Chris Wiltshire, marketing manager at John Deere UK & Ireland. “We have just-in-time production; the cabs and engines are made elsewhere so are scheduled to arrive on the day of build.”

About a third of the production line is automated, with robots building the transmissions and people doing the rest, including assembling the chassis and adding the engine, transmission and cab. “Visitors will be able to see how we build and test our tractors, with commentary and close-up views which you wouldn’t even get at an in-person visit,” says Mr Wiltshire. “We will demonstrate everything from the making of bare components to building the transmission, final assembly, testing, and rolling off the production line.”

Visitors will also be able to ask questions, and of course can see the final results in person by dropping in on John Deere dealers Ben Burgess, Ripon Farm Services and Doubleday, which will be exhibiting at the event. There will also be live demonstrations of large agricultural equipment, ground care machinery and – new this year – green power.

“We are so looking forward to holding a physical event,” says show organiser Elizabeth Halsall. “There is sure to be a great vibe, with so many live demonstrations of cutting-edge tractors and equipment, as well as drones, robots and electric vehicles.”

The seminar programme is set to inspire, with technical talks from experts in farm efficiencies, new technology and future farming systems. The NFU will also be holding its Environment Conference at the show, tying in with the UN Climate Change Conference and featuring live streams from Glasgow.

“Farming is facing a time of significant change, and we are here to help all farmers and contractors to adapt and thrive,” says Mrs Halsall. “With 300 exhibitors, live demonstrations and a packed seminar programme, visitors are sure to go home with plenty of fresh ideas and kit to improve farm efficiencies.”