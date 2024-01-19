Exercise extreme caution on Northern Ireland's roads today as strike action 'significantly restricts' volume of gritting
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off, and leave additional time for your journey. Slow down and show consideration for other road users”.
Road workers will remain on strike until Thursday 25 January which significantly restricts the volume of gritting that can be carried out from the 19-24 January and disruption should be expected until warmer weather arrives.
A Met Office warning for snow and ice remains in place until 10am on Friday 19 January which means that the road network will remain hazardous for travel, particularly for those travelling on Friday morning.
While some gritting is taking place, this will be confined to the main roads only and drivers may still encounter some portions of their route that are gritted and some portions that are not.
Road users are, therefore, being asked to think carefully about the need to travel today (Friday) and, if travelling, are advised to exercise caution particularly when travelling on untreated roads.
Gritting will continue to take place on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4. However, road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling on any part of the road network.
Even where gritting has taken place, the Department for Infrastructure can never guarantee ice free roads due to potential wash-off from showers and the formation of black ice so please drive slowly and be prepared for changing conditions .
Throughout the course of the industrial action until next week other essential services including repairs of serious defects, response to incidents and obstructions including flooding and drainage issues will also be significantly reduced.
The department will continue to prioritise, where possible, the most urgent incidents and will keep advice to the public under review.