Exercise extreme caution on Northern Ireland's roads today as strike action 'significantly restricts' volume of gritting

Police are reminding motorists to exercise “extreme caution” today as many roads throughout the network remain untreated and icy conditions mean that driving is hazardous.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off, and leave additional time for your journey. Slow down and show consideration for other road users”.

Road workers will remain on strike until Thursday 25 January which significantly restricts the volume of gritting that can be carried out from the 19-24 January and disruption should be expected until warmer weather arrives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office warning for snow and ice remains in place until 10am on Friday 19 January which means that the road network will remain hazardous for travel, particularly for those travelling on Friday morning.

Police and the Department for Infrastructure are reminding all road users to continue to exercise caution due to the cold weather conditions and ongoing industrial action. (Pic: stock image)

While some gritting is taking place, this will be confined to the main roads only and drivers may still encounter some portions of their route that are gritted and some portions that are not.

Road users are, therefore, being asked to think carefully about the need to travel today (Friday) and, if travelling, are advised to exercise caution particularly when travelling on untreated roads.

Gritting will continue to take place on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4. However, road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling on any part of the road network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even where gritting has taken place, the Department for Infrastructure can never guarantee ice free roads due to potential wash-off from showers and the formation of black ice so please drive slowly and be prepared for changing conditions .

Throughout the course of the industrial action until next week other essential services including repairs of serious defects, response to incidents and obstructions including flooding and drainage issues will also be significantly reduced.