A variety of exhibition poultry will be on sale. (Pic: Freelance)

An exhibition poultry show and sale will be held this Saturday (7 September) at Farm Gate Fruit and Veg, 26 Inishargy Road, Kircubbin, BT22 2RG.

This is the only collective show and sale of exhibition poultry in Ireland and will see some of the best birds in the country on offer.

The show gets underway at 10am with the sale starting at 11am.

This year the show and sale will support the great work that Marie Curie do and organisers will be fundraising on the day.

There will also be a charity auction at the start of the sale and all proceeds from from that will go to Marie Curie.

This is the second year of this event taking place and organisers feel it is “vitally important” to keep the rare and traditional breeds of poultry alive.

For more information on the sale, please contact David on 07563 669369.