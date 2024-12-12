Experience the magic of Carryduff Christmas Market

Carryduff Christmas Market promises to be a truly festive event in the heart of the community.

This much anticipated Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council event takes place on Wednesday 18th December from 4pm to 8pm in the new Carryduff Lidl store car park.

Free to attend it is an ideal way to enjoy some family-friendly festive cheer with family, friends and neighbours.

Gather your loved ones, wrap up warm, and get ready to soak in the Christmas atmosphere filled with the best of local seasonal produce, gifts and street food.

Whether you’re searching for gifts, savouring festive flavours, or simply soaking in the seasonal vibes, the Carryduff Christmas Market has something for everyone.

Visitors can explore a fantastic variety of stalls, featuring everything from delicious artisan foods to unique, handcrafted treasures.

Among this year’s talented traders, you’ll find Hinch Distillery’s premium spirits, the fine patisserie and seasonal offerings of Krumb Bakery, and the perfect treat for Christmas movie nights from The Little Popcorn Shop.

If it’s a last minute gift you need, don’t miss Pink Pepper Designs’ charming handcrafted jewellery pieces or for those who are beauty and skincare obsessed, pay a visit to Plumpy Balms to explore its vegan balms range.

Come hungry and enjoy the ultimate Christmas Sandwich freshly made to order from Carryduff’s own street food specialist, The Gardener’s Kitchen. There will be hot drinks, crepes and more to choose from.

The festive magic doesn’t stop at shopping. Carryduff Christmas Market will be brimming with entertainment to captivate all ages.

The talented local primary school choirs will fill the air with joyful carols followed by local dance and performance art schools.

Fun with Drums bring energy to the night with festive workshops for children to partake in and Santa’s elves will help with art and crafts to take home. Who knows, maybe even Santa himself will make an appearance for a browse and chats.

Don’t miss out on this special event on Wednesday 18th December, taking place from 4pm to 8pm. For more information and updates, visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow @VisitLisburnCastlereagh on Instagram.