Extension to grace period for chilled meats is welcomed

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, said: “Extension of the chilled meats grace period is a welcome step forward. Time must now be spent wisely by the UK and EU to mutually agree workable lasting solutions.

“The people of Northern Ireland need to be put first, starting with a bespoke veterinary agreement and trusted trader arrangements for the movements of goods in the UK internal market. Time is of the essence, both sides must work together on the outstanding issues without delay.”