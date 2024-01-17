Lying within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, Auchreoch is an extensive area of land including a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), for sale through Galbraith.

Auchreoch offers a superb natural capital and amenity opportunity as well as sporting potential.

In the northern section of Auchreoch, close to the River Fillan, lies ‘Lochan nan Arm’ which translates to ‘Lochan of the Weapons’, and this lochan is said to be where Robert the Bruce’s army hastily disposed of their weapons as they retreated after their defeat at the Battle of Dalrigh.

This battle was fought in 1306 against Clan MacDougall of Argyll, who were allies of Clan Comyn and the English.

Auchreoch comprises a block of hill land extending to approximately 1520.31 acres (615.26 hectares) in total and is situated approximately 2.7 miles to the north-west of the village of Crianlarich, Perthshire in central Scotland.

The majority of the of the land has been classified as Grade 6.3 agricultural land, with pockets of Grade 5.2 and Grade 6.2 dispersed across the property. The property rises from approximately 170 metres to 650 metres above sea level at its highest point with a mostly northern aspect.

Iain Paterson, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “The sale of Auchreoch offers a fantastic opportunity for interested parties to own a slice of Scotland in one of the country’s finest scenic settings within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

“The woodland at Auchreoch, together with the extensive hill ground, offers a superb position and great opportunity for potential enhancement and diversification projects with a Natural Capital focus.

Auchreoch benefits from a useful agricultural shed near the public road with a single in-bye paddock which has been used for sheep handling. (Pic: Galbraith)

“Be it woodland creation, eco-tourism related enterprises, re-wilding, conservation and bio-diversity enhancement orientated projects or such similar focused interests, all subject to obtaining the required permissions. Auchreoch also offers the potential for sporting interests, with the possibility of Red, Roe and grouse shooting.”

There are two parcels of woodland which comprise productive planting and native regeneration.

The parcel of more productive woodland lies in the centre of the property and extends to approximately 80 acres (33 hectares) and consists of semi mature woodland planted.

There is also the potential for woodland development with Grade F4, F5 and F6 on the hill slopes, indicating that it will support tree crops with a moderate flexibility for growth.

Auchreoch, Tyndrum, Crianlarich is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £2,000,000 as a whole or in two lots. (Pic: Galbraith)

In the west of the property is a beautiful area of naturally regenerated native pine forest, Coille Coire Chuilc, which has been classified as a (SSSI). This area extends to approximately 320 acres (129 hectares) and within this forest is a tributary to the River Tay which is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Auchreoch benefits from a useful agricultural shed near the public road with a single in-bye paddock which has been used for sheep handling. This building would offer the opportunity for future development opportunities, subject to relevant permission.

Auchreoch, Tyndrum, Crianlarich is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £2,000,000 as a whole or in two lots as follows:

Lot 1: Offers over £1,950,000 – Land at Auchreoch comprising approximately 614.79 hectares (1519.15 acres).