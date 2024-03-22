Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twins John and Jay Bromell, who are now in their 70s, have spent several decades building up a substantial contracting business from their base in Rugby, Warwickshire. Included in the auction is an impressive fleet of tractors and combines, along with a large selection of grassland and arable implements.

Bill King, Charmain at Cheffins, said: “Sales that feature a wide range of well looked after modern machinery, such as this, don’t come along very often. John and Jay have had a hugely successful farming career and the range of machinery on offer is testament to their continual investment to grow the business and keep pace with the latest technology.”

The tractor line up is dominated by John Deere, with nine of the 11 tractors featuring the green and yellow livery.

An extensive selection of tractors, combines, foragers and implements will be sold due to retirement. (Pic: Cheffins)

However, the most recent addition to the fleet is a Massey Ferguson 8S.225, which was purchased in 2022.

The newest John Deere is a 2020 6215, with a further two 2019 tractors of the same model. There is due to be high interest in some older examples – two 2010 John Deere 7530s and a 2010 John Deere 6930, offering buyers some modern classics.

Cheffins will also bring to the market four combines and a single forager harvester in the sale. All the combines are John Deere HillMaster models with a 2009 C670 and C670i, while a brace of older 2007 combines includes another C670i and 9780i CTS. The sole forager is a 2017 JD 8400i model, with a 2017 John Deere 360 Plus maize header, and 2017 Zurn ProfiCut 530 wholecrop header, both available as separate lots.

On the spraying front, a trailed JD 840i 36m and self-propelled John Deere R4040 36m are on offer, while the loaders include a duo of JCB models – a 2019 JCB 419S loading shovel and smaller JCB TM310 telescopic pivot steer loader.

Brothers John and Jay Bromell in front of the 2017 JD 8400i forage harvester included in the sale. (Pic: Cheffins)

The pick of the implements includes four Bunning manure spreaders; a KV Optima HD 8-row maize drill; a 2017 JD 750A direct drill; a 6.5m Vaderstad Carrier and Rexius Twin 450; 2020 Weaving Sabre 6000M, along with a selection of Bailey grain and silage trailers. There is a wide variety of grassland machinery with three Claas Liner rakes, JD triple mowers, a brace of Claas Volto 770 tedders, along with four John Deere and Massey Ferguson balers. A choice of two bale wrappers extends to a 2012 Kuhn SW4004 and a 2010 McHale 991.

More information and the full catalogue can be found on the Cheffins website with the sale starting at 9.30am on Wednesday 3 April 2024 in Rugby, Warwickshire.