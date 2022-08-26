Extensive stock farm for sale with ‘added bonus’ of 362 acres grace and favour grazing

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carscreugh Farm at Glenluce, in scenic Wigtownshire, comes with a substantial five-bedroom farmhouse, a cottage, a traditional steading and a range of modern buildings.

It is well known for its hefted Scottish Blackface flock and, with the additional 362 acres of free grazing, creates a farming opportunity of more than 2,020 acres.

The area is picturesque, and the climate is mild. It has a prolonged growing season and produces good crops of silage on lower ground, with higher ground providing excellent grazing for the Carscreugh flock of Scotch Blackface sheep, renowned for exhibiting quality, character and class.

Carscreugh Farm at Glenluce

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historically the land was once owned by Glenluce Abbey. In 1668 it was bought by the first Lord Stair who built Carscreugh Castle on the land. Lord Stair’s daughter Janet lived there too - her marriage formed the subject of Sir Walter Scott’s ‘The Bridge of Lammermoor’. It was deserted in 1695, but you can still see parts of the castle today.

Carscreugh farm buildings are a combination of modern steel portal sheds with sheep handling facilities, plus traditional stone steadings and cattle handing facilities in need of modernisation.

The farm also comes with two derelict cottages with potential for re-development to create additional on farm accommodation.

‘Carscreugh Renewable Energy Park’ sits within the farm boundary. The 350 acre footprint of the wind farm is being retained by the vendor, but the land is offered as free (grace and favour) grazing to the purchasers of Carscreugh, taking it to over 2,000 acres of farmable land.

Lands at Carscreugh Farm at Glenluce

Available as a whole or in three lots as follows:

Lot 1 - Carscreugh Farm

The farmhouse offers a spacious two-storey home with traditional features sheltered by a stone and slate construction.

It boasts large bay windows and traditional fireplaces with an enclosed garden.

Lands at Carscreugh Farm at Glenluce

The accommodation compromises entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room, inner hall, dining room, kitchen, front porch, downstairs bathroom, and ground floor store. The first floor offers four capacious double bedrooms and a large family bathroom. There is a back staircase from the kitchen which leads to an old ‘maid’s bedroom’ and is currently used for storage.

The enclosed garden includes a large lawn surrounded by flower borders, mature trees, and shrubs. A particular feature of the garden are three palm trees that thrive due to the mild climate at Carscreugh.

To the rear of the house there is a hard standing for vehicle parking. The house is serviced by mains electricity, a private water supply and drainage is to a septic tank. The house is fully double glazed with central heating supplied by an oil-fired boiler.

Carscreugh Cottage is a single storey building comprising of sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. It is serviced by mains electricity, a private water supply and drainage is to a septic tank. The central heating is provided by an oil-fired boiler and the cottage is fully double-glazed.

This property also benefits from an enclosed garden and parking area and is situated a stone’s throw from the rear of the farmhouse, approached by a private driveway from behind the farmhouse.

The buildings include a traditional stone-built steading and a range of modern farm buildings:

Cattle court 1: a steel portal construction under a corrugated roof with concrete panel walls. It consists of five bays and has locking yokes and a water supply.

Cattle court 2: a steel portal construction under a box profile roof with concrete panel walls and Yorkshire boarding over partial concrete partial earth floor. The shed has a cantilevered feed passage and a water supply.

Hay/straw shed and lean-to: a steel portal framed building with a corrugated roof over partial concrete and partial earth floor.

Traditional steading: of stone construction in poor condition, the building is set out around a courtyard with an open gap access. The steading features a variety of cattle handing facilities which will require modernisation.

General purpose shed: a steel portal framed building under a corrugated roof, the shed has five bays.

Sheep handling facilities: located to the rear of the buildings at Carscreugh.

General purpose shed at Dervaird: to the rear of the property selling antiques, is a steel portal framed building with corrugated cladding. The shed has five bays.

Two derelict farm cottages: may provide re-development opportunity for additional on farm accommodation.

The land includes 1,536.02 acres of predominantly rough grazing land with several good quality silage fields, and is classified as a mixture of Class 4.2, 5.2 and 6.3 according to the James Hutton Institute of Land Classification.

This land is split by the main access road to Carscreugh and is predominantly accessed internally or directly via a road or track. Most of the higher grazing land is fairly open in large stock proof enclosure and all fields are stock proof from either post and wire fencing or stone dykes in good condition.

The windfarm within Lot 1 is the footprint of Carscreugh Wind Farm, which is being retained by the vendors of the farm.

The wind farm was constructed in 2014 and is operated by RES. The area of the windfarm is identified on the sale plan shaded blue and extends to approximately 362 acres.

Although the vendors are retaining this area, the purchaser of Lot 1 will be granted the right to graze the land under the wind turbines on a grace and favour basis. It is anticipated that the area hatched red will be available to purchase albeit a small area may be retained.

Carscreugh has a hefted flock of Scottish Black Face sheep. Further details of the flock is available from the selling agents. A purchaser of the farm will be obliged to purchase these flocks in addition to the land at an independent valuation.

Lot 2 - South Dervaird Lands

129.13 acres of rough grazing land predominantly of Grade 5 according to the James Hutton Institute for Land Classification. This block of land is to the south of the A75. This lot features a loch at the northern end, providing amenity and a wonderful habitat for wildlife. The fields are stock proof with fences and gates in good condition.

Lot 3 – single field (now under offer)

A single field enclosure located on the southern side of the A75 trunk road. This field has its own access directly off the main road and water supply. The field extends to approximately 1.42 acres.