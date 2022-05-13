‘Extra flash’ gives Angus heifer the edge

Reserve supreme Aberdeen Angus champion was Drumcorn Lady Ida U492 bred and exhibited by John and Ann Henning, Moira. Picture: MacGregor Photography

This is the family’s second successive Balmoral breed title in eight months, having won the supreme award with junior cow Woodvale Miss Annie U436 at the 2021 show, which was postponed until September due to the pandemic.

Scottish judge Brian Clark from the noted Duncanziemere Herd based at Cumnock in Ayrshire, tapped out Woodvale Delia X867 from the six contenders in the championship line-up at Balmoral Park.

Bred by Alwyn and Carol Armour, and sons Lee, Craig and Adam, this fourteen-month-old heifer was sired by the 15-cow herd’s former stock bull Oak Moor Lord Ivanho U419. Her dam Woodvale Delia T101, was sired by the 24,000gns February 2016 Stirling breed champion Tonley Evor P044.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supreme overall Aberdeen Angus champion at the 153rd Balmoral Show was Woodvale Delia X867 bred by Alwyn and Carol Armour and family, Dromore, Co Down. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Alwyn Armour explained: “I bought the maternal grandam Carlhurlie Delight N959 for 3,500gns at Carlhurlie dispersal sale at Stirling in 2016. She was in-calf to Evor, and the result was the heifer’s dam Woodvale Delia.”

Judge Brian Clarke said: “This heifer is very correct and was an easy winner. She is sweet and feminine, and has that little bit of extra flash.”

Taking the reserve championship plaudits was the four-year-old cow Drumcorn Lady Ida U492 from John and Ann Henning’s herd at Moira. She was one of three Drumcorn-owned first prize winners competing in the championship.

By the AI sire Blelack Duke J262, the reserve champion is out of the home-bred Drumcorn Lady Ida M895. She was shown with her February-born heifer calf at foot. The calf is one of the first progeny from the herd’s 4,000gns stock bull Solitude Elite V777 ET, himself a first prize winner at the 2022 show.

Ivan and Diane Forsythe, Moneymore, won the award for the best pair of Aberdeen Angus heifers with Coltrim Lady Jane X585 and Coltrim Jemma Erica X633. Adding their congratulations are judge Brian Clark, Ayrshire; sponsors Ronald Annett and Mary Jane Robinson, Thompsons. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Now in its thirtieth year, the Drumcorn prefix has exhibited cattle at twenty-eight consecutive Royal Ulster Agricultural Society shows. This was its sixth reserve breed championship at Balmoral.

Last year’s show proved a memorable occasion for the Hennings with maternal sisters, Drumcorn Lady Ida U492 and Drumcorn Lady Ida V665 winning the exhibitor-bred interbreed pairs award.

The May 2019 Lady Ida V665, by Weeton Panther S498, won a red ticket at this year’s show. At foot was her four-month-old bull calf by Solitude Elite V777 ET.

First-time exhibitors William and Jane Dodd, and sons Jamie and Lewis, from Saintfield, won the reserve junior and best of opposite sex to the champion awards with the home-bred Glenbrae Red Maverick X164.

Best of opposite sex to the champion was Glenbrae Red Maverick X164 exhibited by William and Jane Dodd, Saintfield. Picture: MacGregor Photography

This fourteen-month-old bull was sired by Mosshall Red Evolution P353, and is out of the Scottish-bred Gannon Red Mary S654, one of 15 pedigree cows in the herd founded in 2012.

The Dodd family also won the prize for the best pair of Aberdeen Angus cattle. The winning duo were Glenbrae Red Maverick X164 and Glenbrae Red Prince X083, both March 2021 sons of Mosshall Red Evolution P353.

Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore, secured the Thompson’s award for the best pair of heifers. The winners were Coltrim Lady Jane X585 and Coltrim Jemma Erica X633, April and May 2021 daughters of Coltrim Javier Eric U911.

Results from the judging ring:

Aberdeen Angus championship presentation at 153rd Balmoral Show, pictured from left: judge Brian Clark, Ayrshire; Adam Armour and Cathy Holmes, with champion Woodvale Delia X867; John Henning and Hannah Annett with reserve champion Drumcorn Lady Ida U492 and her heifer calf; Society CEO Robert Gilchrist; and a sponsor from Marks and Spencer. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Specials

Aberdeen Angus Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons. Reserve: John and Ann Henning.

Award for the junior champion: Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons. Reserve: William and Jane Dodd.

WJ Carson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup for the exhibitor-bred champion: Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons.

JD Templeton Memorial Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best yearling bull: William and Jane Dodd.

Drumlister Trophy for the best animal of opposite sex to the champion: William and Jane Dodd.

The Dodd family William, Jamie and Lewis, from Saintfield, exhibited the best pair of Aberdeen Angus cattle at Balmoral Show. Adding his congratulations is judge Brian Clark, Cumnock, Ayrshire. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Thompsons Crystal Trophy for the best pair of heifers: Neville and Ivan Forsythe.

Classes

Cow, born on or before 31/12/18 – 1, John and Ann Henning, Drumcorn Lady Ida U492 by Blelack Duke J262; 2, John and Ann Henning, Drumcorn Ergessa R186 by Blelack Prince J165; 3, Iain Colville, Glen Cowie Black Helena T236 by The Moss Quebec K027.

Cow or heifer, born in 2019 – 1, John and Ann Henning, Drumcorn Lady Ida V665 by Weeton Panther S498.

Heifer, born between 01/01/20 and 31/12/20 – 1, Iain Colville, Glen Cowie Black Emerald by Blelack Evolution R454; 2, TJ Duffy, Millbawn Twinkle by Rawburn Jagger Eric R094.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/21 – 1, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Delia X867 by Oak Moor Lord Ivanho U419; 2, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Lady Jane X585 by Coltrim Javier Eric U911; 3, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Jemma Eric X633 by Coltrim Javier Eric U911.

Bull, born prior to 01/01/21 – 1, John and Ann Henning, Solitude Elite V777 ET by Netherallan Peter Pershore E052.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/21 – 1, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Maverick by Mosshall Red Evolution P35; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Powerplay X893; 3, Iain Colville, Glen Cowie Royal Duke X951 by Stouphill Eligh U217.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Prince X083 and Glenbrae Red Maverick X164; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Delia X867 and Woodvale Powerplay X893; 3, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Jemma Eric X633 and Coltrim Lady Jane X585.

The winner of the junior cow class was Drumcorn Lady Ida V665 bred by John and Ann Henning, and exhibited by Izzy O'Dowd and Ruth Hamill. Picture: MacGregor Photography

First prize senior heifer was Glen Cowie Black Emerald bred by Iain Colville, Newtownards. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Winner of the senior bull class was John and Ann Henning's Solitude Elite V777 ET. Picture: MacGregor Photography