Extraordinary private collection of vintage tractors and vehicles to go under the hammer at Wilsons Auctions

The esteemed O’Callaghan family of Mallow, Co. Cork, has entrusted Wilsons Auctions to present a meticulously amassed and lovingly restored collection to the public.

Nestled in the heart of Mallow, Co. Cork, this treasure trove of vintage agricultural machinery is a testament to the late Mr Tadgh O’Callaghan’s passion for preserving the heritage of a bygone era.

Highlights of this extraordinary collection include a stunning array of classic tractors, each with its unique story to tell.

From iconic models of the 1930s to the 1960s, these tractors are a living testament to the craftsmanship and innovation of their time.

Additionally, the collection boasts an extensive assortment of cast iron implement seats sourced from around the world, featuring some exceptionally rare and sought-after examples.

To compliment this remarkable offering, a fine selection of vintage road vehicles are also included in the auction, enhancing the diversity and appeal for collectors and enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

Offsite Auction Manager at Wilsons Auctions, Shanta Lawlor, explained: “This vintage collection is spectacular. The O'Callaghan should be extremely proud to be offering bidders the chance to own these assets. The vehicles really are in magnificent order.

This October, Wilsons Auctions is thrilled to be conducting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts. (Pic: Wilsons Auctions)

“Anyone planning on attending the auction on Saturday 14 October should register early to avoid disappointment.”

Find the full catalogue listed on www.wilsonsauctions.com

This auction is open to the public and individuals can register to bid via the Wilsons Auctions’ website.

The auction will be presented at an offsite location based at Irohaul Ltd, St Joseph's Road, Mallow, County Cork on Saturday 14 October, and the physical auction will start at 11am.

With in-person and live online bidding available, this extraordinary collection will be accessible to bidders, regardless of location.

The viewing will be open on Thursday 12 October, Friday 13 October and the morning of the auction from 9am.

All enquiries should be directed to Wilsons Auctions Dublin on 01464 2800 or by emailing s[email protected] or [email protected].