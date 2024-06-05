Eye-catching tartan JCB Fastrac at the Royal Highland Show
Resplendent in the blue and yellow tartan of the late rugby star Doddie Weir, the Fastrac 4220 iCON owned by contracting firm Crop Services, based in Kelso, was commissioned to highlight the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity set-up by Doddie prior to his death in 2022 to fund vital research into the debilitating condition motor neuron disease (MND).
Douglas Stephen of Crop Services said: “Our Doddie was born into a farming family, was part of the farming community and loved tractors. He was also accustomed to wearing big, bright, garish tartan suits, so what JCB and Scot Agri have done with this Fastrac is right up his street.”
Show visitors making a stop on the Scot Agri stand to see the unique ‘Doddie iCON’ Fastrac can contribute to the charity’s aims simply by scanning a QR code on the tractor or by going online at justgiving.com/myname5-doddiefoundation.
Also due to be featured on the stand are two of the latest-spec JCB telescopic wheeled loaders – the 5.2m/3.2t TM320S and a 5.54m/4.1t TM420S; several Loadall telescopic handlers – ranging from the diminutive 4m/1.4t 514-40 ultra-compact machine to the 7.04m/4.2t 542-70 AGRI Pro with its 173hp JCB engine, heavy-duty driveline and 50kph top speed potential.
A JCB Teletruk – the unique telescopic forklift – and the compact JCB 403 wheeled loader will complete the selection from JCB’s comprehensive agricultural materials handling solutions line-up.