The Ecclesville team were delighted that competitors braved the icy conditions to take part in the final.

The qualified competitors were fantastic on the night and it resulted in some nail biting jump offs.

Advertisement

Sophie Johnston was on fine form throughout the show and picked up her red ribbon by winning the 60cm class on her lovely pony Speedy. Tess Wallace and the very careful Elvis picked up the red rosette in the 70cm class.

Equestrian Life

Shauna Murray and Ritz then dominated the 80cm and 90cm with two fast rounds securing her first place in both classes. Amanda Magee and Spencer were the proud winners of the 1m class.

But with some the new combinations picking up valuable super league points it left the final tally on the league table very interesting.

Advertisement

The first of the riders to receive a beautiful cup was Sophie Johnston and Speedy, winner of the RD Equestrian 60cm class.

The Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup for the 70cm class was awarded to a delighted Tess Wallace and Elvis, who had a very impressive three out of five League wins in this class.

Advertisement

The battle for the 80cm Boyd Perpetual Cup was a very close competition between Shauna Murray riding Ritz and Tess Wallace riding Elvis.

With Shauna winning the class and claiming this cup, it was then a double celebration when she was also awarded the AJS Promotions Cup for 2022.

Advertisement

The final class of the evening was for the Farmfeeds 1m Cup and this was won by local girl Scarlett Knox riding her lovely coloured pony Patrick.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league and the Super League. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, to Malvern Moore his assistant and to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges box.

Advertisement

Results from 16 December:

40cm class (double clears)

Advertisement

Mya O’Neill and Chester; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Lola Brown and Rosie; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Leah Donnelly and Bob and Jessica Wilson and Collie.

50cm class (double clears)

Advertisement

Poppy Coaltar and Millie; Layla Rae and Lady Bug; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Elsa Lee and Teddy; Charlie McCann and Annie; Jessica Martin and Beauty; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky and Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky.

60cm class

Advertisement

1st Sophie Johnston and Speedy; 2nd Kayla Donnelly and Chester; 3rd Kyra Loughran and Storm; 4th Lily Kelly and Peanut; 5th Layla Rae and Lady Bug and 6th Tegan McKenna and Henry.

70cms

Advertisement

1st Tess Wallace and Elvis; 2nd Dara Flynn and Ruby; 3rd Sophie Johnston and Speedy; 4th Cara Garrity and Rosie; 5th Chloe Watson and Lexus and 6th Lily Kelly and Peanut.

80cms

Advertisement

1st Shauna Murray and Ritz; 2nd Dara Flynn and Ruby; 3rd Tess Wallace and Elvis; 4th Maddison O’Kane and My friend Fred and 5th Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

90cms

Advertisement

1st Shauna Murray and Ritz; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick and 3rd Amanda Magee and Spencer.

1m

Advertisement

1st Amanda Magee and Spencer and 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

Super league 2022 results

Advertisement

60cm – RD Equestrian Cup

1st Sophie Johnston and Speedy; 2nd Molly Lee and Teddy and 3rd Molly Keys and Hillbilly Boy.

Advertisement

70cm – Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup

1st Tess Wallace and Elvis; 2nd Sophie Johnston and Speedy and 3rd Molly Lee and Teddy.

Advertisement

80cm – Boyd Cup

1st Shauna Murray and Ritz; 2nd Tess Wallace and Elvis and 3rd Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

Advertisement

90cm – AJS Promotions Cup

1st Shauna Murray and Ritz; 2nd Scarlett Knox and Patrick and 3rd Amanda Magee and Spencer.

Advertisement

1m – Farmfeeds Cup

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick and 2nd Amanda Magee and Spencer.

Advertisement

The very popular annual Christmas Cracker Show is scheduled for Tuesday 27 December starting at 10am with lots of fun classes for all abilities.

There will also be a festive fancy dress parade sponsored by RD Equestrian.

Advertisement