Fabulous food par for the course at the LegenDerry Street Food Festival

Mayor Ruairí McHugh with James Huey, LegenDerry Food Network, Ciaran Doherty, Tourism Northern Ireland, and Erin McFeeley, Alchemy Technology Services.

One of Londonderry’s most popular food events is back! The LegenDerry Street Food Festival returns on Friday and Saturday, July 18-19, bringing together local chefs, producers, and food lovers for a weekend of fun and flavours right in the heart of the city.

Led by the LegenDerry Food Network on behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council, and sponsored by Tourism NI and Alchemy Technology Services, this two-day culinary celebration will take over Guildhall Street and Harbour Square beside the iconic Guildhall, promising a feast for all the senses.

Visitors can sample the rich flavours of the region, with every bite telling a story of local produce and passionate makers, paired with the very best in local craft beers and spirits, all in a vibrant, open-air setting in the historic heart of the city.

Coinciding with the 153rd Open Championship (British Open) in Portrush, the festival offers visitors and locals the perfect opportunity to enjoy the region’s renowned hospitality and soak up the atmosphere in one of Derry’s most picturesque and historic spaces.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Ruairí McHugh said the event captures the vibrant spirit of the region’s food culture: “It’s fantastic to see the LegenDerry Street Food Festival back and shining a spotlight on the dynamic food scene that continues to grow across our city and district.

“LegenDerry Food has become a real badge of quality and innovation, and this festival is a brilliant platform for our street food creators and producers to showcase their incredible talents.

“The Open Championship is set to draw visitors from all over the world, many of whom will take the opportunity to explore the wider region, so this is a wonderful opportunity to engage with new audiences and fly the flag for the North West.”

This year’s edition is set to be the best yet, creating a fun festival atmosphere with family street entertainment by day and DJ sets by night.

James Huey, from the LegenDerry Food Network, said: “We’re proud to lead the return of this celebration of local food and drink on behalf of Derry City & Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI and Alchemy Technology Services.

“The LegenDerry Street Food Festival is a platform to showcase the talent, flavour, and creativity of this region – where every dish reflects the people and produce behind it.

“At the heart of LegenDerry Food is a shared goal: to champion our local producers, create unforgettable food experiences, and position the North West as a leading, sustainable food destination. This festival brings that vision to life, right in the heart of the city.”

Admission is free all weekend, running from 2.30pm to 11pm each day. Full festival details, including food vendor line-ups, will be announced soon.

For updates and more information visit www.legenderryfood.com/events