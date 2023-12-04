Fabulous Fridays for the kids at Mossvale
Results from 17 November
Cross-poles (equal first):
Scarlett Robinson, Theo;
Chloe Hall, Sweetie;
Isla Quinn, Twinkle;
Rebecca Stranny, Snowy (trophy);
Fia Hoey, George;
Olivia Ward, Oscar;
Katie Brown, Bella.
Specials:
Harriet Robinson, Molly;
Megan Orr, Teddy.
40cms (equal first):
Lauren Orr, Teddy;
Megan McCully, Ginger;
James McClelland, Stormin Norman (trophy);
Fia Hoey, George.
Specials:
Amy Quinn, Twinkle;
Katie Brown, Bella.
50cms (equal first):
Sophie McCullough, Joey (trophy);
Ellen Hare, Chief;
James McClelland, Stormin Norman;
Hannah Orr, Humbug;
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.
Specials:
Lily Henderson, Emily;
Rachel Stranney, Lucky;
Lauren Orr, Teddy;
Emilie McCullough, Ralphie.
60cms (equal first):
Kathryn Wolfe, Charlie;
Megan Beattie, Bridget Jones;
Ellen Hare, Chief;
Rose Henderson, Tubbs (trophy).
Specials:
Lily Henderson, Emily;
James McClelland, Stormin Norman.
70cms (equal first):
Maisie McCracken, Quicksey;
Isobel McCracken, Roxy (trophy);
Emilie Wolfe, Jackson;
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;
Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man;
Megan McCully, Nancy.
Specials:
Lauren Beattie, Bridget Jones;
Lily Parke, Willow.
80cms (equal first):
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou (trophy);
Megan McCully, Nancy.
Special:
Lily Parke, Willow.