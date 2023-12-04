News you can trust since 1963
Fabulous Fridays for the kids at Mossvale

FRIDAY night jumping continues to a prove a huge hit with the younger riders and their ponies at Mossvale Equestrian Centre, Dromara.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:46 GMT
Results from 17 November

Cross-poles (equal first):

Scarlett Robinson, Theo;

James McClelland on Stormin Norman, trophy winner in the 40cms.James McClelland on Stormin Norman, trophy winner in the 40cms.
Chloe Hall, Sweetie;

Isla Quinn, Twinkle;

Rebecca Stranny, Snowy (trophy);

Fia Hoey, George;

Rose Henderson on Tubbs, winner of the 60cm trophy.Rose Henderson on Tubbs, winner of the 60cm trophy.
Olivia Ward, Oscar;

Katie Brown, Bella.

Specials:

Harriet Robinson, Molly;

Rebecca Stranney on Snowy, trophy winners in the cross-poles.Rebecca Stranney on Snowy, trophy winners in the cross-poles.
Megan Orr, Teddy.

40cms (equal first):

Lauren Orr, Teddy;

Megan McCully, Ginger;

70cm trophy winner, Isobel McCracken on Rocksy.70cm trophy winner, Isobel McCracken on Rocksy.
James McClelland, Stormin Norman (trophy);

Fia Hoey, George.

Specials:

Amy Quinn, Twinkle;

Katie Brown, Bella.

50cms (equal first):

Sophie McCullough on Joey, winner of the trophy in the 50cms.Sophie McCullough on Joey, winner of the trophy in the 50cms.
Sophie McCullough, Joey (trophy);

Ellen Hare, Chief;

James McClelland, Stormin Norman;

Hannah Orr, Humbug;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.

Specials:

Lily Henderson, Emily;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky;

Lauren Orr, Teddy;

Emilie McCullough, Ralphie.

60cms (equal first):

Kathryn Wolfe, Charlie;

Megan Beattie, Bridget Jones;

Ellen Hare, Chief;

Rose Henderson, Tubbs (trophy).

Specials:

Lily Henderson, Emily;

James McClelland, Stormin Norman.

70cms (equal first):

Maisie McCracken, Quicksey;

Isobel McCracken, Roxy (trophy);

Emilie Wolfe, Jackson;

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;

Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man;

Megan McCully, Nancy.

Specials:

Lauren Beattie, Bridget Jones;

Lily Parke, Willow.

80cms (equal first):

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou (trophy);

Megan McCully, Nancy.

Special:

Lily Parke, Willow.