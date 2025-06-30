Fairfields Farm crisps and Air Ambulances UK partner to raise vital funds

Award-winning crisp producer, Fairfields Farm Crisps, has partnered with national organisation, Air Ambulances UK, to support the life-saving work of air ambulance charities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the collaboration, Fairfields Farm will launch a limited-edition Lightly Sea Salted crisp packet, with a percentage of all profits donated to support the pre-hospital emergency care provided by the 21 air ambulance charities operating across the UK. A minimum donation of £10,000 has been pledged.

Air ambulances rely almost entirely on public donations to keep their life-saving services running. This partnership with Fairfields Farm will help to raise essential funding and public awareness for the services and dedicated teams working tirelessly across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairfields Farm launched this initiative in alignment with its strong ties to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, its local provider, which the business has consistently supported over the years. Through this initiative, the business hopes to not only support its regional service but also contribute to the wider life-saving air ambulance network across the UK.

Award-winning crisp producer, Fairfields Farm Crisps, has partnered with national organisation, Air Ambulances UK, to support the life-saving work of air ambulance charities across the UK.

The newly designed crisp packet will feature an illustration of an air ambulance helicopter on the Fairfields Farm fields, alongside key information about Air Ambulances UK to help inform and engage customers.

Robert Strathern, Co-founder of Fairfields Farm, says, “We wanted to give back in a meaningful way to the hard-working air ambulance crews who are there when people need them most. The services provided by air ambulances are absolutely vital, especially in rural areas like ours and with so many relying on donations to carry out their life saving work we wanted to do our bit to support air ambulances throughout the UK. We’re proud to support them with a product that not only tells their story but contributes to their services being available when people need them most.”

Rachel Breen, National Corporate Fundraising Manager at Air Ambulances UK, added, “We’re incredibly grateful to Fairfields Farm for choosing to support our network of air ambulance charities. Their commitment will help to ensure that air ambulance crews can continue to deliver lifesaving care when and where it is needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Fairfields Farm Air Ambulances UK Lightly Sea Salted flavour packs will be available via the brand’s website, in East of England Co-op stores, and at independent farm shops across the UK.

To support Air Ambulances UK with a donation, please visit: https://www.airambulancesuk.org/support-us/donate-now/.