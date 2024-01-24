The world-famous beech tree avenue in Co Antrim was planted around 250 years ago, with the trees having a life expectancy of 150-200 years. This is the most recent loss from the group of over 80 trees.

Storm damage has happened regularly at the site and every storm presents a possibility of damage to these aged, mature heritage trees. Although their loss is difficult to accept for their huge audience of admirers, their longevity is not without risk or surprise.