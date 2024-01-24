Fallen trees from the 'Dark Hedges', featured in Game of Thrones, are removed after storm Isha caused chaos in Northern Ireland
Three trees have fallen at the Dark Hedges as a result of Storm Isha this week.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:17 GMT
The world-famous beech tree avenue in Co Antrim was planted around 250 years ago, with the trees having a life expectancy of 150-200 years. This is the most recent loss from the group of over 80 trees.
Storm damage has happened regularly at the site and every storm presents a possibility of damage to these aged, mature heritage trees. Although their loss is difficult to accept for their huge audience of admirers, their longevity is not without risk or surprise.
Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
