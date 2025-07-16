Family fun night, treasure hunt, dance and fireworks concludes community festival

Next Friday night (25th July) all roads lead to Drumlough and Ballygorian Rural Development Association's annual treasure hunt, barbecue, old tyme dance and fireworks display as the final part of their Community Festival 2025.

This event always proves to be a great family night out as 500-600 members of the public travel to the event from all parts of Co Down and beyond.

A spokesperson for the association said: “DBRDA are pleased to once again organise and provide this family fun night as the grand finale of our Community Festival 2025.

“Everyone will be made very welcome and the evening gets underway from 7pm with the return of the car treasure hunt.

“Throughout the evening there will be plenty of entertainment for all the family including aeromodelling displays by Banbridge Aeromodelling Club, bouncy castles and an exhibition.

“As darkness falls the now famous and spectacular fireworks display will get underway at around 10.30pm.

“To finish off the evening Housty will provide the music for the Old Tyme Dance in the hall until late.”

A steak meal ticket (including sirloin steak, salads and tea) is priced at £17.50, a burger meal (including burger with bap, sausage, salads and tea) is priced at £12.50 and a kid’s hotdog meal (including hotdog and drink) is priced at £5.

Ticket prices also includes all the evening’s entertainment as well.

Tickets are available from any DBRDA member in advance and will also be available on the night – but make sure get yours early so that you do not miss out on what will surely be another outstanding night of entertainment as tickets will be on a first come first served basis so purchasing in advance is highly recommended.

The association would also like to acknowledge and thank Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for providing financial assistance towards some of the costs of the Festival events, as without this they would not have been able to host all of the activities.

For more information, please see our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DBRDA), X (formerly Twitter) account (@Drumlough_RDA) or contact any member of Drumlough and Ballygorian RDA.