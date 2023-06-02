Family plans Wee James' Tractor Run to celebrate 21st birthday

James, who sadly passed away on 21 March this year, would have turned 21 on 7 July. His family and friends want to mark his birthday in a way that he would have loved.

The young Leitrim man enjoyed supporting tractor runs along with his dad, and also had a passion for model farms, attending shows across the country.

Wee James' Tractor Run, which will be held on Sunday 9 July at The Mill (50 Leitrim Road, Co Down, BT31 9BD), is a way to bring everyone together and to celebrate a life “so full of fun and love”.

James Malone.

James' death in March shook the community. At his funeral, around 80 tractors turned up to form a guard of honour and a mini tractor run was held around the local area shortly after.

His family is hopeful the tractor run in July will garner lots of support, with the proceeds raised going to three very important causes which provide help and support to those in need – Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.I.P.S. Hope and Support and Mind Your Mate & Yourself.

James was very interested in all aspects of farming and also took great pride in his models, his sister Lorna explained.

“He couldn't get away from farming, all of the Malone side of the family farm,” Lorna said.

A tractor run will be held to celebrates James' 21st birthday this July.

“He supported all the tractor runs with daddy and he also took to model farms. James got a great response when he went to the model shows.

“He was booking into shows this year and had been to the one held in the Carrickdale. There's a great community within the model farms, it’s so nice.

“James had so much pride in his displays; nobody else could set them up. He took great pride and was very much all in or nothing.

“He had his own wee herd of cattle and was taking on the farm for daddy – he was starting his own wee farm with his herd.”

James enjoyed supporting tractor runs.

James enjoyed contracting too and worked alongside his cousin baling.

“He was busy all summer,” Lorna said.

“He was also an apprentice electrician and took a great interest in that as well. He was away in the evenings doing jobs.”

Lorna continued: “A mini tractor run was held after his funeral so we thought we would do this for his 21st. It has kept us focussed at the moment and has kept us all going.”

The event has been named ‘Wee James’ Tractor Run’ as James was an only boy, with three older sisters, and was the youngest grandchild on the Malone side of the family.

On the day, the run will take in a scenic loop starting from Leitrim, with entertainment including live music and face painting, as well as hot food and ice cream available back at the farm.

“The response has been overwhelming since we posted it up on Facebook,” Lorna added.

“It's not just for farmers, it's for all the family. We want to make an afternoon of it for everybody.”

If you would like to donate a raffle prize for the event, please get in touch via the Facebook page (Wee James Tractor Run) or email [email protected]

You can also donate to the charities at https://gofund.me/315104ab

The run will start at 3.30pm on Sunday 9 July, with registration from 12pm-2.30pm.