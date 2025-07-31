Family take on bike for Brian in aid of hospice

Margaret Magennis, Brian's wife, joined by his two sons Daniel, left, and Ben Magennis.

EARLIER this year, the close-knit community of Poyntzpass lost one of its most beloved members.

Brian Magennis – devoted husband, loving father, cherished son and brother, loyal friend, and respected businessman – passed away on January 16 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Diagnosed in 2020, Brian faced his illness with the strength, grace, and grit that defined every part of his life. He initially overcame the disease, but when it returned, he met it once more with quiet determination.

In his final weeks, he was cared for by Evora Hospice (formerly known as the Southern Area Hospice), whose compassion brought comfort not only to Brian, but to everyone who loved him.

Now, his family and friends are preparing to honour his memory in a way that is as bold and heartfelt as the man himself.

“Dad was the definition of a fighter,” said Daniel Magennis, 20, who will be among the 12 cyclists taking part. “He faced everything with bravery and dignity. When the illness came back, he fought to stay with us for as long as he could.

“When he passed, we knew we wanted to do something in his name – something that would carry his spirit forward.”

In tribute to Brian, Daniel, his uncle’s Ciaran and Marty, and a close group of family members and friends will embark on the Bike for Brian challenge: a 750-mile journey through all 32 counties of Ireland, completed in just six days, starting August 17.

Over the course of the ride, the team will climb a combined elevation of more than 30,000 feet – higher than Mount Everest – making the challenge not just a test of endurance, but a true tribute to Brian’s strength and spirit.

While Daniel takes to the road, his younger brother Ben, 18, is playing a crucial role behind the scenes, travelling in the logistics van and supporting the team every step of the way. Alongside his cousin Isabel, Ben is also leading the fundraiser’s social media efforts, keeping supporters updated and engaged.

“We miss him every day,” Ben said. “But we carry him with us. This is our way of saying thank you – to the hospice that looked after him with such care, and to Dad, for the life and love he gave us.”

Brian’s family were by his side when he passed, just weeks after sharing one final Christmas and New Year together.

“We all held his hand that morning,” Ben recalls. “It was one of the hardest moments of our lives – but also a privilege. He gave us everything. The least we can do now is give something back in his name.”

Daniel added: “I still expect to see him sometimes – his head just visible through the window from his favourite chair as I drive up to the house.

“The loss is deep. But through this challenge, we are channelling our grief into something positive. We hope to raise vital funds for the hospice and honour one of the best men we’ve ever known.”

Brian’s wife, Margaret, will be there every step of the way, cheering on her family throughout their journey across the country in Brian’s memory.

“Brian was more than a brother-in-law – he was a great friend,” said Marty Johnston, one of the main organisers of Bike for Brian.

“He had a quiet wisdom and a great sense of humour that we all leaned on. This cycle isn’t just about covering miles – it’s about honouring a man who meant the world to us and giving something back to the hospice that gave us so much when we needed it most.”

You can support their journey and help raise funds for Evora Hospice by donating at https://www.justgiving.com/page/bikeforbrian