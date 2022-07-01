Family’s thanks to Air Ambulance NI following farm accident

Johnston and Alison Gilmore, from Boveedy, decided to open up their beautiful woodland to the public during May, when it was carpeted with bluebells and other wild spring flowers.

They felt compelled to organise the fundraiser as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Air Ambulance NI who attended the scene when Johnston had an accident in August 2021.

The incident resulted in some serious injuries and the Air Ambulance attended in a very short space of time.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnston and Alison Gilmore presenting Kerry Anderson from Air Ambulance NI charity with a cheque for £6,200 from their Bluebell and Birdsong fundraiser.

The crew quickly stabilised Johnston and transferred him to the Major Trauma Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

He spent two weeks in hospital following his surgery and the family are glad to report that, with months of intensive physio, Johnston has made a great recovery and is back working on the family farm.

For a week in May, neighbours, relatives and friends were invited along to enjoy ‘Bluebells and Birdsong’ in the small woodland on the farm.

Tea, coffee, scones and traybakes were served in their garden afterwards.

Johnston and Alison Gilmore with Patricia Michael who was the first to enjoy the bluebell walk.

The family were amazed at the number of people who attended, and were delighted to be able to hand over a cheque for £6,200 to the Air Ambulance NI charity on 9 June.

Johnston and Alison would like to thank everyone who came along and donated, and other individuals and businesses who sent donations.

They would also like to thank publicly the Air Ambulance crew and the rapid response paramedic who attended the scene on the day of the accident.

Also the staff in the Major Trauma Unit and the physiotherapy team at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Part of the bluebell walk.

Neighbours and friends.

Neighbours and friends enjoying refreshments.