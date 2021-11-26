Fane Valley acquire 50% shareholding in Drummonds

Both parties have confirmed that the key objectives of the Joint Venture will be to continue to support the excellent business relationships formed over the years by Drummonds and to enhance the competitive advantages of the business through a series of new strategic initiatives.

Commenting on this development Liam Woulfe, Chairman of Drummonds, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for our excellent staff, cereal growers, agri-customers and all other stakeholders.

“The primary driver to creating this JV is solely to utilise the strengths and business acumen of both partners to deliver an even more successful Drummonds’ proposition, especially given the increasing focus on the environment and sustainability.”

Trevor Lockhart, CEO, Fane Valley Co-operative Society, remarked “Everyone at Fane Valley is looking forward to working together with Liam, the Drummonds’ management team and staff to make Drummonds the very best business it can be, to the benefit of its farmer suppliers, customers, employees and shareholders.