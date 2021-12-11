Fane Valley opens new store in Armagh

Thomas Barnett - Fane Valley Stores, Head of Retail & Colin McKee - Moss Construction

Patrick Savage, Chairman of Fane Valley Co-operative Society commented: “It is a great pleasure to officially open Armagh’s newest contemporary agri-store to service the local farming and wider community. With each store development or renovation, we aspire to reach ever higher standards in our retail offering. I would like to acknowledge Moss Construction for delivering an innovative store design which creates a welcoming environment and an attractive product layout and display. Customers can also avail of extensive on-site car parking.”

John Best, Vice-Chairman of Fane Valley Co-operative Society remarked: “We are delighted to see the completion of this purpose-built store. The Alexander Road site has been a strategic location for Fane Valley since 1948. A significant investment of this nature underlines our commitment to the Armagh area, and we look forward to welcoming both farming and non-farming customers to experience the new store. I would like to express my appreciation to our staff for their hard work and ongoing efforts, throughout the project build.”

Fane Valley Stores in Armagh offers an on-site printing service for new and replacement livestock identification, as well as stocking many well-known brands. The store team also have extensive agricultural product knowledge including professionally trained AMTRA qualified staff available to offer advice on animal health.

Paul Nugent - Fane Valley Stores Managing Director and Patrick Savage - Fane Valley Co-operative Society Chairman

Trevor Lockhart - Fane Valley Group Chief Executive and Paul Nugent - Fane Valley Stores - Managing Director

John Best - Fane Valley Co-operative Society Vice Chairman

Dessie Ferguson - Fane Valley Stores Procurement Direct and Thomas Barnett - Fane Valley Stores Head of Retail

Left to right: Thomas Barnett, Head of Retail, Dessie Ferguson, Procurement Director, John Best, Fane Valley Co-operative Vice-Chairman, Patrick Savage, Fane Valley Co-operative Chairman, George King, Armagh Store Manager, Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive & Paul Nugent, Fane Valley Stores Managing Director