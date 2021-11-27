Fane Valley supports Air Ambulance NI

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

Patrick Savage, Chairman of Fane Valley Cooperative Society, commented: “The Board and shareholders of Fane Valley are delighted to be able to support Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. We see daily the lifesaving intervention and medical service this charity provides and have heard of the effectiveness of treatment delivered in ‘hard to reach’ farming areas where swift action has made such a difference. We cannot thank the medical professionals and pilots enough for their steadfast commitment to the rural community.”

John Best, Vice-Chairman of Fane Valley Cooperative Society, added: “We are all hugely indebted to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and their medical team for the many lives saved across the province. This hero service is a lifeline for emergency medical assistance and the Board of Fane Valley considered it important to help support Air Ambulance and show our appreciation for their professionalism and tireless efforts.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising from Air Ambulance NI, said “It’s wonderful that Fane Valley are taking the lead in recognising the value of the service provided by the air ambulance every day. The medical team attend the most critically ill and injured people in NI each day and for many, it can be the difference between life and death. Interventions provided include inducing a coma, giving blood, advanced pain relief and even amputation.

“We work in partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who are responsible for clinical governance and provide the medical team, equipment and medicines, with the charity responsible for helicopter operations, airbase and charity governance requiring £5,500 per day in fundraising.