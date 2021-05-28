‘Fantasia’ result for Glenpark flock

Balmoral Ch KSP.FO45_Moment: The Beltex Virtual Balmoral Show Supreme Champion, Glenpark Fantasia ET, a shearling ewe from Omagh-based Kenny Preston’s Glenpark Flock.

Taking the championship was a shearling ewe from Kenny Preston in the shape of Glenpark Fantasia ET, which is sired by Faughhill Detroit and out of Munreary Diamond, a Skiddaw View Trapper daughter.

Judge, Andrew Baillie, of the Callacrag Flock, commented: “The champion looks to have all the qualities I like! She’s well-muscled with great length and width and also good style and character.”

In reserve was a ram lamb named Ardstewart Gandalf ET from Wade and Alison McCrabbe’s Ardstewart Flock. His pedigree features Swffryd Express on to Ardstewart Devotee, a Kingledores Crusader daughter. Andrew commented: “The reserve is showing great promise at a young age with real flash, but also good length and shape.”

Reserve to the Supreme Champion in the female section was Wade and Alison’s aged ewe, Ardstewart Dimple, which is a daughter of the imported Igo V/D Drie Musschen, with their winning ewe lamb which is in fact a full ET sister to the aforementioned Gandalf. Among the males, the second prize ram lamb, Bodoney Gladiator, from Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon picked up the Reserve Male honours. He is, in fact, sired by the winning aged ram, Culsh Elvis, a Lyonpark Drew son.

Winning the shearling ram class was Derryogue Fidget, a Kingledores Emperor son from Edward and Shirlee Nicholson.

BALMORAL VIRTUAL SHOW RESULTS

Aged Ram: 1 (3), A & J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JKM.E019; 2 (4), E & S Nicholson, Derryogue, KDS.E069; 3 (2), M Priestley, Mount View, MAT.E063

Shearling Ram: 1 (1), E & S Nicholson, Derryogue, ESN.F017; 2 (3), E & S Nicholson, Derryogue, ESN.F005; 3 (2), Alisha O’Kane, Inver Ru, AOK.F069

Ram Lamb: 1 (3), W & A McCrabbe, Ardstewart, AST.G048; 2 (4), A & J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.G036; 3 (2), D Brown & M Latimer, Brownville, DWR.G034

Aged Ewe: 1 (4), W & A McCrabbe, Ardstewart, AST.D026; 2 (3), S Graham, Riverview, KDS.D061; 3 (2), M Priestley, Mount View, ASA.B1313

Shearling Ewe: 1 (6), K Preston, Glenpark, KSP.F045; 2 (9), G Beacom, Lakeview, JFF.F080; 3 (8), E & S Nicholson, Derryogue, ESN.F013

Ewe Lamb: 1 (4), W & A McCrabbe, Ardstewart, AST.G040; 2 (1), S Graham, Riverview, STU.G001; 3 (3), M Priestley, Mount View, AMP.G002

Male Champion – Ram Lamb, W & A McCrabbe, Ardstewart, AST.G048

Reserve Male – Ram Lamb, A & J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.G036

Female Champion – Shearling Ewe, Glenpark, KSP.F045

Reserve Female – Aged Ewe, Ardstewart, AST.D026

Supreme Champion – Shearling Ewe, Glenpark, KSP.F045