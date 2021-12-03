Fantastic festive sales at Ballymena machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,059 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 76%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £15,800 for a JCB Loadall telehandler 2006, outside items selling to £7,200 for a Ifor Williams 14ft tri-axle cattle trailer and inside items selling to £520 for a Rayburn oil fired cooker.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 28th January 2022 with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 17th January 2022, with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 27th January 2022.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £15,800 for a JCB Loadall telehandler 2006, £7,200 for a Ifor Williams 14ft tri-axle cattle trailer, £6,100 for a Kane 15tn dump trailer, £4,300 for a 2021 Tuff Mac 8-10tn trailer, £4,100 for a Suzuki Jimney Mode 1328cc 2004, £4,100 for a 2007 Gildermew 22x8 bale trailer, £3,900 for a Farlow 12tn dump trailer, £3,500 for a Tipping lorry 2007, £3,200 for a Ifor Williams 12x6 trailer, £3,000 for a Hyster forklift 250, £2,700 for a Ruscon 7.50 rotaspreader, £2,600 for a Land Rover Discovery Landmark TDS 2495cc, £2,600 for a Yamaha Grizzly 4500c 2012 and £2,600 for a Bomford hedge cutter.