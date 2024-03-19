Fantastic show of cattle at Swatragh Mart, heifers selling to a top of £1710 per head
Bullocks sold to 365p/kg for a Limousin at 266kg (£970) and to a top of £1690 per head for a Limousin at 536kg (315p/kg).
Heifers sold to 358p/kg for a Limousin at 282kg (£1010) and to a top of £1710 per head for a Charolais at 556kg (308p/kg).
Cows sold to 222p/kg for a Limousin at 532kg (£1180) and to a top of £1600 per head for a Belgian Blue at 740kg (216p/kg).
A lot more cattle are required to meet a strong demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows
Upperlands producer, Limousin 532kg £1180 (222p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Belgian Blue 740kg £1600 (216p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 538kg £1100 (204p/kg), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 614kg £1220 (199p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 630kg £1220 (194p/kg) and Bellaghy producer, Charolais 676kg £1160 (172p/kg).
Heifers
0 to 300kg
Upperlands producer, Limousin 282kg £1010 (358p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 276kg £860 (312p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 280kg £860 (307p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 238kg £720 (303p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 240kg £700 (292p/kg) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 280kg £830 (296p/kg).
301 TO 500KG
Upperlands producer, Limousin 304kg £1070 (352p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 408kg £1420 (348p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 314kg £1080 (344p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 350kg £1160 (331p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 422kg £1420 (336p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 442kg £1480 (335p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 370kg £1220 (330p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 306kg £1010 (330p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 422kg £1360 (322p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 388kg £1250 (322p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 384kg £1220 (318p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 498kg £1560 (313p/kg), Greysteel producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 444kg £1370 (309p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 380kg £1160 (305p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 362kg £1100 (304p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 406kg £1210 (298p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 410kg £1210 (295p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 354kg £1040 (294p/kg), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 316kg £930 (294p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 396kg £1160 (293p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 358kg £1000 (279p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 412kg £1080 (262p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 448kg £1160 (259p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 342kg £880 (257p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Simmental 352kg £900 (256p/kg).
501kg and over
Swatragh producer, Charolais 556kg £1710 (308p/kg), Upperlands producer, Charolais 532kg £1630 (306p/kg), Greysteel producer, Limousin 510kg £1540 (302p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 536kg £1480 (276p/kg), Kilrea producer, Simmental 596kg £1570 (263p/kg), Limavady producer, Simmental 544kg £1430 (263p/kg), Limavady producer, Simmental 554kg £1450 (262p/kg) and Limavady producer, Simmental 570kg £1490 (261p/kg).
Bullocks
0 to 300kg
Upperlands producer, Limousin 266kg £970 (365p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 264kg £960 (364p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 294kg £1020 (347p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 290kg £900 (310p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £880 (310p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 288kg £880 (306p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 290kg £840 (290p/kg), Garvagh producer, Simmental 300kg £860 (287p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 282kg £810 (287p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Aberdeen Angus 270kg £740 (274p/kg) and Upperlands producer, Belgian Blue 234kg £600 (256p/kg).
301 to 500kg
Swatragh producer, Charolais 390kg £1380 (354p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 374kg £1310 (350p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 374kg £1280 (342p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 472kg £1550 (328p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 388kg £1270 (327p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 412kg £1340 (325p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 358kg £1160 (324p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 494kg £1590 (322p/kg), Limavady producer, Charolais 424kg £1360 (321p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 360kg £1140 (317p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 402kg £1270 (316p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 386kg £1220 (316p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 432kg £1360 (315p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 430kg £1340 (312p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 344kg £1070 (311p/kg), Limavady producer, Charolais 468kg £1450 (310p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 368kg £1140 (310p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 396kg £1220 (308p/kg), Greysteel producer, Limousin 468kg £1430 (306p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 458kg £1380 (301p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 388kg £1160 (299p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 368kg £1100 (299p/kg), Coleraine producer, Limousin 424kg £1260 (297p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 438kg £1290 (295p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 386kg £1130 (293p/kg), Upperlands producer, Limousin 462kg £1350 (292p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 450kg £1300 (289p/kg), Limavady producer, Charolais 444kg £1250 (282p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Charolais 448kg £1260 (281p/kg) and Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 356kg £1000 (281p/kg).
501kg and over
Swatragh producer, Limousin 536kg £1690 (315p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 512kg £1530 (299p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 534kg £1570 (294p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 508kg £1470 (289p/kg) and Limavady producer, Shorthorn 536kg £1490 (278p/kg).
Weekly Saturday sheep sale
Saturday 16th March saw an absolute flying trade with an entry of over 1250 sheep reaching new heights with over 900 hoggets on offer.
Trade reached a tremendous £260 for a single hogget with many more lots reaching strong prices.
A showing of 350 cull ewes saw trade reaching £300 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes reaching well over £200.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Saturday’s top prices
Heavy hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Upperlands producer, 1 hogget 34kg £260 (765p/kg), Nutt's Corner producer, 2 hoggets 25.5kg £180 (706p/kg), Coagh producer, 5 hoggets 28.6kg £200 (699p/kg), Coagh producer, 3 hoggets 25kg £173 (692p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 29kg £200 (690p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 11 hoggets 26.2kg £178.50 (682p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 6 hoggets 25kg £167 (668p/kg), Portglenone producer, 9 hoggets 27.1kg £180.50 (666p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 26.5kg £176 (664p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 27kg £178 (659p/kg), Magherafelt producer, 3 hoggets 33.7kg £221 (656p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £164 (656p/kg), Dungannon producer, 2 hoggets 27.5kg £180 (655p/kg), Swatragh producer, 7 hoggets 25.6kg £167.50 (655p/kg), Upperlands producer, 3 hoggets 26kg £170 (654p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £170 (654p/kg), Ballymena producer, 7 hoggets 25.3kg £164 (648p/kg), Maghera producer, 24 hoggets 25kg £159 (636p/kg), Coleraine producer, 14 hoggets 29.2kg £184.50 (632p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 5 hoggets 28.6kg £180 (629p/kg) and Coleraine producer, 12 hoggets 26.9kg £168 (624p/kg).
Mid weight hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg
Aghadowey producer, 14 hoggets 21.4kg £159 (743p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 23kg £170 (739p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 24kg £166 (692p/kg), Nutt's Corner producer, 3 hoggets 24kg £166 (692p/kg), Lissan producer, 5 hoggets 23.2kg £156 (673p/kg), Maghera producer, 8 hoggets 23.4kg £156 (667p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 6 hoggets 24kg £157.50 (656p/kg), Maghera producer, 35 hoggets 23.6kg £154 (653p/kg), Bushmills producer, 11 hoggets 23.1kg £151 (654p/kg), Ballymena producer, 6 hoggets 23kg £150 (652p/kg), Donemana producer, 5 hoggets 23.2kg £151 (651p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 12 hoggets 24.3kg £158 (650p/kg), Ballymena producer, 9 hoggets 23.9kg £154.50 (646p/kg), Draperstown producer, 6 hoggets 22.7kg £146.50 (645p/kg), Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets 24.7kg £159 (644p/kg), Bellaghy producer, 11 hoggets 24.3kg £156.50 (644p/kg), Limavady producer, 8 hoggets 24.1kg £155 (643p/kg), Ballymena producer, 10 hoggets 21.1kg £135 (640p/kg), Claudy producer, 12 hoggets 21.9kg £140 (639p/kg) and Limavady producer, 9 hoggets 21.2kg £135 (637p/kg).
Lighter hoggets – up to 21kg
Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 19.8kg £138.50 (699p/kg), Cookstown producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £133 (700p/kg), Dungannon producer, 5 hoggets 20.4kg £141 (691p/kg), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 16.3kg £112 (687p/kg), Killaloo producer, 14 hoggets 19.2kg £127 (661p/kg), Coleraine producer, 7 hoggets 19.2kg £123 (641p/kg), Draperstown producer, 6 hoggets 19.5kg £125 (641p/kg), Cookstown producer, 1 hogget 20kg £126 (630p/kg), Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 20.5kg £129 (629p/kg), Draperstown producer, 17 hoggets 20.3kg £125.50 (618p/kg), Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 18kg £110 (611p/kg), Macosquin producer, 4 hoggets 19.3kg £117 (606p/kg) and Bellaghy producer, 6 hoggets 20.2kg £122 (604p/kg).
Fat ewes
Ballinderry producer, 1 ewe £300, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £277, Ballinderry producer, 1 ewe £252, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £244, Loughgeil producer, 2 ewes £240, Portglenone producer, 2 ewes £234, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £225, Crumlin producer, 2 ewes £224, Draperstown producer, 3 ewes £224, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £218, Coagh producer, 2 ewes £216, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe £204, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe £200, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £199, Coagh producer, 3 ewes £199, Cookstown producer, 5 ewes £198, Lissan producer, 2 ewes £196, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe £196, Upperlands producer, 2 ewes £190, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe £188, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £185, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £180, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £178, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe £178, Stewartstown producer, 3 ewes £176, Coagh producer, 3 ewes £176, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe £170, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £170, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £168 and Limavady producer, 3 ewes £167.
Fat rams
Cookstown producer, 1 ram £198, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £196, Limavady producer, 1 ram £174, Maghera producer, 1 ram £160, Martinstown producer, 1 ram £150, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £134, Garvagh producer 1 ram £130, Desertmartin producer, 2 rams £128, Claudy producer, 1 ram £122, Glenavy producer, 1 ram £122 and Limavady producer, 3 rams £120.
Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale
Thursday 14th March saw another fantastic entry of great quality breeding sheep at Swatragh which resulted in tremendous trade with ewes and lambs soaring to £355 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot.
Breeders reached a high of £185 for 2 Dorset ewes.
Foster ewes once more in greater demand this week with prices reaching a top of £250 for a Crossbred ewe.
Pet lambs to a top of £48 for a Texel lamb.
Charity lot presented by Mr G Tanner 1 ewe and 2 lambs raised £550 in aid of Marie Curie.
Foster ewes and pet lambs also welcome during Saturday’s sale and will be sold at approximately 12 noon.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices
Pet lambs
Castlerock producer, 1 Texel £48, Swatragh producer, 1 Suffolk £36, Ballymoney producer, 1 Texel £35, Coagh producer, 1 Texel £28, Ballymoney producer, 1 Texel £26, Ballymoney producer, 1 Texel £24, Coagh producer, 1 Charollais £23, Swatragh producer, 1 Texel £23, Swatragh producer, 1 Suffolk £23, Claudy producer, 1 Dutch Spotted £21, Ballymoney producer, 1 Texel £20 and Claudy producer, 1 Dutch spotted £20.
Foster ewes
Limavady producer, 1 crossbred ewe £250, Ahoghill producer, 1 Texel ewe £185, Cookstown producer, 1 Badger face ewe £180 and Draperstown producer, 1 crossbred ewe £145.
Breeders
Donemana producer, 2 ewes £185, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £180, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £180, Bushmills producer, 4 ewe lambs £148, Maghera producer, 5 ewe lambs £145, Draperstown producer, 5 ewes £138, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe lamb £132, Draperstown producer, 11 ewes £132, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £132, Ballymoney producer, 4 ewe lambs £130, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe £130, Ballymoney producer, 4 ewe lambs £125, Swatragh producer, 3 ewe lambs £125, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £120, Draperstown producer, 4 ewes £118 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £115.
Ewes and lambs
Ewes with twins at foot
Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £355, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £305, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £300, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £295, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £285, Donemana producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £272, Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Castlerock producer, 3 ewe and 6 lambs £260, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewe and 4 lambs £258, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £255, Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £250, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250 and Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250.
Ewes with singles at foot
Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £230, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £225, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £ 175, Castlerock producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Drumsurn producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Gulladuff producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £162, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £160, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £160, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £160, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £155 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £155.
Store/ewe lambs
Kilrea producer, 3 lambs £150 and Garvagh producer, 3 lambs £128.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.