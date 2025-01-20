Fantastic trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks peaking at £2380

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of stock on offer sold to a fantastic trade with bullocks peaking at £2380 (£1725 over weight and 392ppk).

Heifers to £2010 (£1405 over weight) and 332ppk.

Fat cows to £1985 and 282ppk.

Bullock and bulls: W T J Adams Omagh 655kgs £2380, 610kgs £2280, 625kgs £2250, 620kgs £2220,650kgs £2110; D Stewart Castlederg 670kgs £2025, 695kgs £1880, 585kgs £1670; P McConnell Dromore 595kgs £1970, 525kgs £1740 and £1705; J D Farrell Dromore 540kgs £1770, 530kgs £1630 and £1610, 510kgs £1575 and £1565, 500kgs £1460 535kgs £1460, 475kgs £1320, 450kgs £1310; M K Conway Greencastle 480kgs £1620; 470kgs £1540, 415kgs £1510, 405kgs £1480, 350kgs £1380 and £1240, 395kgs £1375, 360kgs £1340, 325kgs £1120; William Ballantine Glenhull 565kgs £1565, £1500 and £1360; Seamus Fox Mountfield 390kgs £1530 (292ppk) 255kgs £890; G McCrea Newtownstewart 380kgs £1460, 345kgs £1210, 300kgs £1135 and S Brogan Gortin 420kgs £1390, 410kgs 31315, 385kgs £1220, 330kgs £1150.

Lighter bullocks sold from £660 up.

Heifer prices: William Ballantine 605kgs £2010, 510kgs £1710, 570kgs £1650, 560kgs £1550 580kgs £1450; R Matthewson Killymore 650kgs £1935, 540kgs £1725, 525kgs £1645; Mark Marlow Omagh 605kgs £1905, 560kgs £1520 and £1500 ; WT J Adams 570kgs £1770; A Strabane Farmer 470kgs £1540, 485kgs £1520, 460kgs £1420, 420kgs £1240 I McKelvey 510kgs £1455, 480kgs £1370, 465kgs £1325; M K Conway 420kgs £1480, 395kgs £1275, 380kgs £1270, 355kgs £1200, 310kgs £1160, 330kgs £1140; J Moore 430kgs £1360; J D Farrell 475kgs £1300; P J Gallagher 420kgs £1290, 400kgs £1235; Gordon McCrea 360kgs £1290 300kgs £1150 and G Hegarty 365kgs £1190, 395 £1160.

Smaller heifers sold from £510 up.

Fat cows W J Houston 545kgs £282, 795kgs £233, 710kgs £223 and £212, 725kgs £197, 645 £207; S Fox 795kgs £250; D Sinclair 700kgs £233; P McMackin 760kgs £246; K Harper 800kgs £235; K McIlwaine 750kgs £203, 765kgs £200; M K Conway 680kgs £214, 655kgs £206; D Huey 620kgs £208, 725kgs £190 ands J Moore 510kgs £202.

Friesian cows sold from £152 up.

Sheep sale held on 15th January 2025: G A Crawford 35.50kgs £184; 25kgs £150; an Omagh farmer 27.50kgs £182; W S Buchanan 28kgs £180; 25kgs £157; R J McAskie 28.50kgs £179.50; S Caldwell 40kgs £179; 27kgs £175.50; D McNamee 26kgs £177; 21kgs £136; R Baxter 26kgs £174.50; A McFarland 26kgs £174; S Dennison 25.50kgs £173; 24kgs £161; S Donnelly 26kgs £172.50; M G Dooher 26.50kgs £171; 24kgs £157; a Gortin farmer 26kgs £170; an Omagh farmer 25kgs £170; A McKelvey 26kgs £168; K McNamee 25kgs £166; P McFarland 25.50kgs £164; 25kgs £163; W J Doherty 24.50kgs £162.50; A Harley 25kgs £161.50; A Robb 23.50kgs £160; D McAskie 23.50kgs £157; W Hawkes 23.50kgs £154; C McCullagh 24kgs £153; T Armstrong 25.50kgs £150; I Millar 23.50kgs £150; A Millar 22.50kgs £149; a Gortin farmer 21kgs £146 and £141; J R Rea 21kgs £142.50; 17.50kgs £137; 15kgs £122; R L Sterritt 19.50kgs £138 and S Kee 20.50kgs £136.

Ewes and rams - Aubrey McKelvey £208; P McFarland £207 and £168; T Robb £205 and G Galbraith £202.