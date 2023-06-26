Fantastic trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, fat cows selling to £2165
Heifers selling to £1640 and £960 over weight while bullocks and bulls sold to £1560 and £995 over weight.
Fat cows: K Harper Castlederg 900kgs £240.50; 840kgs £201; M Devine Artigarvan 930kgs £221; D McCullagh Greencastle 775kgs £214; S Millar Newtownstewart 830kgs £204; W D Millar 580kgs £212, 625kgs £198, 730kgs £192, 510kgs £178; R Sproule Castlederg 685kgs £195.
Friesian and poorer cows: A local farmer 720kgs £165 and £153 and an Omagh farmer 510kgs £178, 565kgs £148.
Bullock and bull prices: R Chambers Strabane 575kgs £1560, 540kgs £1540 and £1470, 510kgs £1465 and £1460, 555kgs £1440, 525kgs £1400; 470kgs £1140; R Kerrigan Donemana 560kgs £1290, 485kgs £1175, 515kgs £1140; T Semple Castlederg 605kgs £1205, 590kgs £1175, 540kgs £1170 and £1050, 570kgs £1080; R Sproule Castlederg 410kgs £1190, 385kgs £1150; a local farmer 580kgs £1185; R Scott Donemana 310kgs £910 and a Castlederg farmer 500kgs £1340.
Other bullocks sold from £755 up.
Heifer prices: Jas Doherty Cranagh 680kgs £1640, 500kgs £1290, 545kgs £1260; T Semple Castlederg 600kgs £1440, 450kgs £940; R Chambers Strabane 560kgs £1420, 460kgs £1195; R Kerrigan Donemana 550kgs £1380, 530kgs £1265; R Buchanan Donemana 560kgs £1380; R Scott Donemana 410kgs £1120 and D McCullagh Greencastle 435kgs £1110, 390kgs £1055.
Sheep sale
Sample prices: A Crozier 23.50kgs £142.50; D A Baxter 25kgs £140; R Allison 22kgs £136; 21.50kgs £125; R Scott 22.50kgs £135; a local farmer 23.50kgs £132; W Buchanan 23kgs £130; 20kgs £121; R G Pollock 22.50kgs £128.50; A McFarland 21.50kgs £128.50; D Lecky 21.50kgs £126; D Sproule 22kgs £121.50; G Lecky 21.50kgs £120.50; Jas Smith 20.50kgs £120; M Keatley 21kgs £120; N Colhoun 21kgs £118; S Sproule 20.50kgs £117.50, 19.50kgs £114 and Daryl Elkin 19kgs £117.
Lighter lambs sold from £108 up.
Fat ewes: W Buchanan £122; Ray Elkin £112 and £78; M Keatley £111; N Colhoun £110 and £90;
G McFarland £106; a local farmer £104 and £86 and G McElroy £92.
Other ewes sold from £67 up.