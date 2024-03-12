Fantastic trade for cattle at Swatragh Mart, bullocks selling to £1690 per head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bullocks sold to 360p/kg for a Charolais at 356kg (£1280) and to a top of £1690 per head for a Simmental at 724kg (233p/kg).

Heifers sold to 376p/kg for a Limousin at 306kg (£1150) and to a top of £1640 per head for a Belgian Blue at 632kg (259p/kg).

Cows sold to 228p/kg for a Limousin at 570kg (£1300) and to a top of £1370 per head for a Belgian Blue at 664kg (206p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some the sample prices:

Fat cows

Maghera producer, Limousin 570kg £1300 (228p/kg), Garvagh producer, Belgian Blue 664kg £1370 (206p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 594kg £1070 (180p/kg), Plumbridge producer, Limousin 604kg £1070 (177p/kg) and Draperstown producer, Stabiliser 522kg £750 (144p/kg).

Heifers

0 to 300kg

Dungiven producer, Charolais 252kg £790 (313p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 224kg £660 (295p/kg), Glenarm producer, Charolais 294kg £850 (289p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 282kg £800 (284p/kg), Glenarm producer, Simmental 300kg £840 (280p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 298kg £830 (279p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 264kg £720 (273p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 244kg £640 (262p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 292kg £750 (257p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 268kg £690 (257p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 270kg £670 (248p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 278kg £670 (241p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Carnlough producer, Limousin 306kg £1150 (376p/kg), Pomeroy producer, Charolais 300kg £1080 (360p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 346kg £1160 (335p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 422kg £1390 (329p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 354kg £1150 (325p/kg), Carnlough producer, Limousin 324kg £1020 (315p/kg), Ballymena producer, Limousin 370kg £1160 (314p/kg), Pomeroy producer, Limousin 374kg £1160 (310p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 350kg £1080 (309p/kg), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 432kg £1320 (306p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 482kg £1460 (303p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 408kg £1230 (301p/kg), Maghera producer, Saler 452kg £1330 (294p/kg), Claudy producer, Limousin 410kg £1200 (293p/kg), Ballymena producer, Limousin 308kg £880 (286p/kg), Glenarm producer, Simmental 322kg £910 (283p/kg), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 398kg £1110 (279p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 428kg £1170 (273p/kg), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 400kg £1090 (273p/kg), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 344kg £940 (273p/kg), Glenarm producer, Charolais 322kg £870 (270p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 320kg £850 (266p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 388kg £1010 (260p/kg), Bellaghy producer, Limousin 336kg £850 (253p/kg) and Claudy producer, Limousin 468kg £1170 (250p/kg).

500kg and over

Maghera producer, Charolais 506kg £1600 (316p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 512kg £1570 (307p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 500kg £1500 (300p/kg) and Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue 632kg £1640 (259p/kg).

Bullocks

0 to 300kg

Maghera producer, Charolais 208kg £690 (332p/kg), Portglenone producer, Simmental 236kg £720 (305p/kg), Portglenone producer, Simmental 270kg £790 (293p/kg) and Omagh producer, Simmental 232kg £600 (259p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Pomeroy producer, Charolais 356kg £1280 (360p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 382kg £1290 (338p/kg), Greysteel producer, Charolais 446kg £1400 (314p/kg), Aghadowey producer, Limousin 436kg £1370 (314p/kg), Ballymena producer, Limousin 346kg £1080 (312p/kg), Pomeroy producer, Limousin 422kg £1310 (310p/kg), Pomeroy producer, Limousin 412kg £1260 (306p/kg), Carnlough producer, Limousin 388kg £1180 (304p/kg), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 452kg £1340 (296p/kg), Portglenone producer, Simmental 302kg £880 (291p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 362kg £1040 (287p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 396kg £1130 (285p/kg), Portglenone producer, Simmental 302kg £860 (285p/kg), Glenarm producer, Simmental 316kg £890 (282p/kg), Glenarm producer, Simmental 342kg £950 (278p/kg), Limavady producer, Charolais 496kg £1370 (276p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 304kg £840 (276p/kg), Glenarm producer, Simmental 382kg £1050 (275p/kg), Omagh producer, Limousin 374kg £1000 (267p/kg), Claudy producer, Hereford 420kg £1090 (260p/kg), Claudy producer, Hereford 346kg £890 (257p/kg), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 442kg £1130 (256p/kg) and Magherafelt producer, Limousin 398kg £930 (234p/kg).

500kg and over

Greysteel producer, Charolais 508kg £1390 (274p/kg), Greysteel producer, Charolais 584kg £1580 (271p/kg), Greysteel producer, Charolais 544kg £1440 (265p/kg), Greysteel producer, Charolais 522kg £1380 (264p/kg), Swatragh producer, Limousin 546kg £1420 (260p/kg), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 548kg £1370 (250p/kg), Limavady producer, Stabiliser 512kg £1280 (250p/kg) and Claudy producer, Simmental 724kg £1690 (233p/kg).

Weekly Saturday sheep sale: Lambs to £165. Fat ewes to £302.

Another strong show of over 1,200 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 9th March.

400 cull ewes were offered for sale and were under keen demand topping at £302.00.

800 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a keen trade.

Lambs topped at £165.00 for heavy sorts.

There was a great ring of buyers at ringside requiring more sheep across all categories.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Nutt's Corner producer; 27.8kg at £165.00 = 5.94p; Magherafelt producer; 29.8kg at £165.00 = 5.54p; Limavady producer; 33.3kg at £165.00 = 4.95p; Dungannon producer; 29.3kg at £162.50 = 5.55p; Stewartstown producer; 26.4kg at £161.00 = 6.10p; Stewartstown producer; 26.4kg at £161.00 = 6.10p; Cookstown producer; 35kg at £160.00 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £160.00 = 5.33p; Stewartstown producer; 26.2kg at £159.50 = 6.09p; Stewartstown producer; 25.3kg at £158.50 = 6.26p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £158.00 = 6.08p; Stewartstown producer; 27.7kg at £157.00 = 5.67p; Desertmartin producer; 26.5kg at £155.00 = 5.85p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £155.00 = 5.17p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £155.00 = 5.54p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £155.00 = 6.20p; Coleraine producer; 29.3kg at £154.00 = 5.26p and Desertmartin producer; 25.5kg at £154.00 = 6.04p.

Mid-weight lambs

Coleraine producer; 23.9kg at £147.00 = 6.15p; Claudy producer; 23.1kg at £142.50 = 6.17p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £140.50 = 6.11p; Cookstown producer; 22.7kg at £139.50 = 6.15p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £135.00 = 5.87p; Cookstown producer; 22.7kg at £134.50 = 5.93p; Coleraine producer; 23.4kg at £134.00 = 5.73p; Coleraine producer; 23.4kg at £132.50 = 5.66p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £131.50 = 5.84p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £129.50 = 5.51p; Toomebridge producer; 21.7kg at £128.00 = 5.90p and Maghera producer; 22.9kg at £127.50 = 5.57p.

Light-weight lambs

Cookstown producer; 18.8kg at £116.00 = 6.17p and Limavady producer; 19.2kg at £112.50 = 5.86p.

Fat ewes

Tobermore producer; £302; Tobermore producer; £270 and Tobermore producer; £226.

Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale: Another fantastic entry of great quality sheep was presented on Thursday 7th March which resulted in another night of flying trade with ewes and lambs reaching £275 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

Breeders reached a high of £172 for 2 ewes.

Foster ewes once more in great demand with prices reaching a top of £200 for a Crossbred ewe.

Pet lambs to a top of £42 for a Texel lamb.

Foster ewes and pet lambs also welcome during Saturday’s sale and will be sold at approximately 12 noon.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Pet lambs

Ahoghill producer, 1 Texel £42 and Ahoghill producer, 1 Texel £40.

Foster ewes

Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £200, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £175, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £145 and Claudy producer, 1 ewe £85.

Breeders

Donemana producer, 2 ewes £172, Donemana producer, 7 ewes £168, Maghera producer, 9 ewes £168, Maghera producer, 9 ewes £168, Maghera producer, 9 ewes £160, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £142, Donemana producer, 1 ewe £130 and Claudy producer, 6 horned ewes £110.

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £275, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £260, Ballymoney producer, 1 nanny and 3 nanny kids £255, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £255, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £250, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £245, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £245, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Draperstown producer, 5 ewes and 10 lambs £240, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230 and Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230.

Ewes with singles at foot

Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Draperstown producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £195, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Aghadowey producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £195, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Ballymena producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Aghadowey producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £170, Draperstown producer, 7 ewes and 7 lambs £165 and Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165.

Store/ewe lambs

Donemana producer, 5 lambs £150, Donemana producer, 1 lamb £150, Cookstown producer, 1 lamb £140 and Maghera producer, 5 lambs £95.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.