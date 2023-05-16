Fantastic trade with bullocks selling to £1980 at Newtownstewart
A slightly smaller entry of cattle on offer once again sold to a fantastic trade with bullocks selling to £1980, £1210 over weight and 342ppk.
Heifers selling to £1630 £1060 over weight and 300ppk.
Fat cow to £1590 and £250 per 100kgs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bullock and bull prices: P McConnell Cranagh 770kgs £1980 and £1880, 750 kgs £1900, 705kgs£1775, 680kg £1770, 710kgs £1740, 690kgs £1775, (this consignment of bullocks averaged £1831 and 252.61ppk). K Harper Castlederg 570kgs £1520, 535kgs £1515, 510kgs £1450. R Baxter Drumquin 380kgs £1300, 395kgs £1245, 350kgs £955. A Castlederg farmer 370kgs £1190. S Allison Killymore 420kgs £1075, 405kgs £1055, 395kgs £1050 and £1035. Smaller bullocks sold from £480 up.
Heifer prices: W J Hume Donemana 570kgs £1630 and £1600, 500kgs £1530, 520kgs £1385, 475kgs £1120, 430kgs £1055. J W H Farms Ltd Newtownstewart 500kgs £1235. R J Mowbray Droit 510kgs £1530. M Doherty Strabane 385kgs £1125. R Baxter Drumquin 355kgs £1085, 435kgs £1080 365kgs £1050 345kgs £1020 330kgs £965. A Strabane farmer 340kgs £840.
Smaller heifers sold from 460 up.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat cows: R J Matthewson Droit 635kgs £250. G Hegarty Glenmornan 475kgs 231 580kgs £194. C Barr 720kgs £205 530kgs £175. H Patterson Castlederg 690kgs £181 760kgs £172. D and J Hunter Droit 605kgs £189, 710kgs £158, 675 £159, 535kgs £187, 555kgs £164. B McColgan Gallen 590kgs £178.