Farm Families Health Checks host international visitors

The Farm Families Health Checks team recently welcomed a delegation from Australia as it showcased its innovative work with rural communities.

Alison Kennedy, Director of the National Centre for Farmer Health in Victoria and Jacqui Cotton, who leads the Graduate Certificate in Agricultural Health at Deakin University were invited to a community event in Ahoghill, organised by Bann Maine West and supported by Farm Families Health and Wellbeing Locality Lead Doreen Bolton, Farm Families Coordinator Christina Faulkner and Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, Yvonne Carson.

Doreen said: “Alison plays a key role in delivering a health check service in Australia similar to the Farm Families programme and with a strong focus on mental health, although without a mobile unit. “Together with Jacqui, they were keen to learn more about how the Farm Families model is implemented in Northern Ireland, reflecting the high regard in which the programme is held internationally. The visit proved to be an engaging and thought-provoking exchange of ideas and discussions.”

The Farm Families Health Checks Programme aims to improve the health and social wellbeing of farmers, their families, and rural dwellers in Northern Ireland by increasing access to health screening and signposting individuals to relevant support services.

The project is jointly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Public Health Agency (PHA). It has been delivered regionally by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust since it was established in July 2012. To date, the service has screened 27,446 clients, with 12,846 of those referred to their GP for additional support.

For further information contact [email protected]