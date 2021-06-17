Farm shops insured with NFU Mutual offered free social media tools

Alan Beckett of Becketts Farm, Wythall, Birmingham – Maybe service user and NFU Mutual customer

The free service is part of NFU Mutual’s wider package of support for customers and communities during the pandemic, and follows research from the insurer showing that 55% of shoppers want to support local stores. Thirty-seven percent named social media as one of the most likely ways they would discover a new local retailer, a figure which climbs to 55% for 18-34-year-olds.

Providing partner Maybe is part of the government’s High Streets Task Force, set up to provide expertise, knowledge and support to help regenerate high streets across the country.

The year-long membership, worth £1,140, will provide NFU Mutual’s new and existing small business customers with tools and training to help them maximise cut through and return on investment from their social media activity.

With research from DataReportal also revealing that internet users now spend an average of two hours and twenty-two minutes a day scrolling through their social media feeds - with 43% increasing use during the pandemic - local businesses are being encouraged to consider how they can engage with customers across online channels.

Zoe Knight, commercial insurance expert at NFU Mutual, said: “Social media has changed the way we communicate and shop, and has become an increasingly important way for businesses to connect with customers.

“Over a quarter of shoppers increased the amount of business they do with local retailers during the pandemic, and we want to help our small business policyholders use social media to maintain those relationships, as well as attracting new customers.

“By maximising the benefits they see from their social media channels, farm shops can have meaningful interactions with customers, develop business resilience and potentially drive sales.

“Maybe offers a range of tools that will help businesses to manage their social media activity, connect with new customers, learn from other local businesses and analyse their social media data to see what is and isn’t working.

“NFU Mutual has over 300 agency offices across the UK, so is itself part of local communities nationwide, and is committed to supporting fellow local businesses.”

Polly Barnfield, CEO of Maybe, said: “Maybe uses artificial intelligence to provide actionable insights and easy to use tools that enable organisations to connect with their audience, improve their return on investment and to understand how to stay ahead of their competition.

“We’re excited to provide NFU Mutual retail customers with tools and training to help them build customer relationships using social media. As part of the service, they’ll be included in online High Street Guides which promote all local businesses and share local rewards with customers, delivered via their mobile phones. Maybe provides this all in one place supported by a friendly team.”

Other small retailers, hospitality businesses, offices and surgeries insured with NFU Mutual are also being offered the free social media support.