Farm to Fabric Heritage Project reconnects people to wool crafts

Glenside Farm CIC, a social enterprise based in Comber has been awarded a grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to reconnect people with the rich heritage of wool-based crafts, specifically focusing on the utilisation of local sheep fleece produced at Glenside Farm.

Using the award of £16,618, Glenside Farm Comber CIC is preserving and promoting the heritage linked to traditional wool-based crafts using raw local sheep fleeces from Glenside Farm. The project addresses the economic challenges faced by farmers due to diminishing demand for raw sheep fleeces, by creating opportunities for sustainable use of wool through craft activities.

The project, which is held on a working farm with a fourth-generation farmer, has involved 25 participants attending wool based craft workshops and skill developments sessions. Young and old, men and women, have been coming together once a month for a year as they explore the journey through the life cycle of wool by preparing fleece, spinning yarn, weaving, dyeing and felting, with the support of Inspiring Yarns CIC. The project fosters a sense of community and a shared cultural identity and is vital in supporting sustainable practices in sheep farming and connecting this to the textile heritage traditions.

Malini Colville, project lead and one of the directors of Glenside Farm Comber CIC, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players we can develop a project that connects the farm with the heritage of wool-based crafts. A very special, unique opportunity to explore what is possible in Northern Ireland.’’

Mukesh Sharma, NI Chair of The National Lottery Heritage Fund visited Glenside Farm to see the results of the Farm to Fabric project and is pictured with representatives from Glenside Farm Comber CIC (Iain and Malini Colville)

The focus of this cultural heritage lies in the creation of crafts from local raw sheep fleece, reflecting a long-standing tradition deeply rooted in rural farming communities. Despite the rich cultural heritage, the current state sees an informal management of this heritage within the farming community and this project begins to address this through a grass roots project.

The Farm to Fabric project is addressing this disconnect by reintegrating the cultural heritage of wool-based crafts into the modern agricultural landscape. By doing so, the project aims to create a symbiotic relationship between traditional crafts and contemporary farming practices, ensuring the preservation of cultural heritage while promoting economic sustainability within the farming community. Demand for the workshops has been high with plans being made to be able to accommodate more people by developing day courses.

Future course information will be available on the Glenside Farm website www.glensidefarm.com or by emailing [email protected]