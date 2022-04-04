Farmer (26) failed to isolate tuberculosis reactors
A 26-year-old farmer was sentenced at Armagh Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) in relation to one charge of failure to comply with a notice to isolate tuberculosis reactors.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:15 pm
Philip Thomas Gordon from Clay Road, Keady, was fined £500 and £15 offender levy.
The case arose following a cattle identification inspection carried out by officers from DAERA Welfare and Enforcement Branch.
A total of 91 animals, that had previously tested positive for tuberculosis, were not isolated to prevent further spread of the disease.