Farmer convicted at Ballymena Court
Mr Nigel William McBurney (57), Lower Ballyboley Road, Ballyclare, was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today (3 October 2022) of one charge of failure to maintain a sheep flock register.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 5:33 pm
Mr McBurney was convicted and received a conditional discharge for 12 months.
The case arose from a number of discrepancies found during a sheep identification inspection carried out by DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.