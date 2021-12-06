Farmer dies after being attacked by newly-calved cow
A farmer who was attacked by a newly-calved cow at the weekend has died.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 2:22 pm
Seventy-seven-year-old Patrick Geraghty, from Co. Mayo, was checking on the cow on Saturday night when the tragic incident occurred.
The Erris Peninsula farmer was airlifted to University College Hospital in Galway where, sadly, he later passed away.
Mr Geraghty is survived by his wife Ellen (Ellie) and his two children.
The local community has been left “stunned” by the tragedy, a councillor said.